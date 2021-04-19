Prince Andrew has been offered millions of dollars to take a lie detector test to once and for all make clear the extent of his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The retired royal, who has so far managed to avoid questioning over his involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, could stand to pocket £5 million (AUD$8.9 million) for participating in the interview.

Investigative journalist Ian Halperin is behind the offer, and claims in his book Controversy: Sex, Lies, Dirty Money that the palace diverted attention away from Prince Andrew by turning media glare onto Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Halperin told Page Six that he will hand over the cash reward provided the disgraced Duke of York agrees “to come clean and take a polygraph test with a world-leading polygraph examiner”.

“I am giving Andrew a chance to finally clear his name,” Halperin said.

“If he passes, my investment group will hand him over £5 million.”

Halperin claims he is involved in a “global investment group to stop child sex trafficking” that intends to bankroll the operation, should Prince Andrew agree to it.

The book also alleges Prince Andrew is a “sex addict” and a “daring lover”, and features statements from his past lovers.

“One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had a sex addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles,” Halperin said.

The heir and the spare

Halperin also claims the 61-year-old’s insecurities about his position in line to the throne were a driving force behind his alleged behaviour.

“He compared his relationship with his brother … to William and Harry,” Halperin said.

“William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys. “This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn’t getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed.”

Despite vehemently denying any wrongdoing, Prince Andrew has been named by child sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre claims she was trafficked from the US to the UK when she was 17 to have sex with the Duke several times in 2001.

Another accuser, Sarah Ransome, who was flown to Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ (an island visited by many high-profile figures including Bill Clinton) where she says she was sexually assaulted and raped, has also named Prince Andrew as part of Epstein’s inner circle.

The FBI and federal prosecutors in New York have repeatedly reached out to organise an interview with Prince Andrew and his lawyers to no avail.

Though his friends and even his personal chef have co-operated with police, Prince Andrew has continued to avoid interrogation to date.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact: