Prince Andrew has been accused of using a caricature puppet of himself, gifted by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, to grope Virginia Giuffre and another woman.

The doll was from 1980s British satirical comedy series, Spitting Image, which featured puppets of celebrities and prominent public figures.

The accusation is made in Ms Giuffre’s unpublished memoir, which was released by New York Judge Loretta Preska as part of a series of documents made public following Maxwell’s arrest for her alleged involvement in Epstein’s pedophile ring.

In her manuscript, Ms Giuffre writes the incident took place in April 2001, around the time she first met Prince Andrew at Epstein’s Manhattan home.

“He looked me up and down like a shiny new car on display and he was about to take it for a test drive,” Ms Giuffre wrote.

“It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away.

“Ghislaine wanted to take a picture of the bizarre scene and even got Johanna [Sjoberg], another one of Jeffrey’s so-called personal assistants to come sit on his other knee for the snapshot.”

Ms Giuffree said the interaction was followed by “many crude jokes”, after which she was ordered to give Prince Andrew an erotic massage in the “dungeon”.

Prince Andrew has yet to comment on these fresh allegations but has long denied any association with Ms Giuffre.

As the Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew saga continues, it seems the rest of the royals are eager to distance themselves from the disgraced Duke of York.

Arcade delight

Keeping up appearances in Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton let out their competitive sides and enjoyed an afternoon at an arcade on Barry Island.

The couple were visiting the summer hotspot in an effort to promote the area after the coronavirus pandemic saw many local businesses close.

Trying their hand at mini basketball and the claw machine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were full of laughs but ultimately came away empty-handed.

The pair also spent time chatting with local business owners about the economic impact the lack of tourism has had on their community.

Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade. They royal couple also spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort.#PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #BarryIsland pic.twitter.com/RbRBLOpC5g — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) August 5, 2020

Prince Harry, who heads environmental tourism initiative, Travalyst, has spoken frequently about the pandemic’s devastating impact on the tourism industry and the need to “build back” the local economies that rely on it.

Unexpected access

Tourism seems to be the topic of the hour, with the Queen doing her part by opening up some of the most private areas of one of her estates.

Windsor Castle, which was the location of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, will open doors to the East Terrace Garden – which has been closed to the public for the last 40 years.

The garden was originally constructed by King George IV between 1824 and 1826 to replace Prince Charles II’s bowling green from the 1670s.

During WWII, Princess Margaret and the then-Princess Elizabeth used a small section of the space to grow their own vegetable garden, producing tomatoes, beans and corn.

But don’t expect to see a homegrown veggie patch today.

Prince Philip oversaw a large-scale renovation project in the early 1970s that introduced the bronze lotus fountain which remains at the centre of the garden to this day.

The Queen’s decision to allow visitors to the East Terrace Garden is likely related to the pandemic and will give tourists the opportunity to explore the grounds safely in the open air.

