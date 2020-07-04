Prince Andrew’s legal team says he is “utterly bewildered” by US prosecutors urging him to cooperate over his involvement in pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

Lawyers for the Prince, who was friends with both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, told the ABC he had offered his help a number of times, denying claims he was deliberately evading US authorities.

This follows the arrest of Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday morning (Australian time).

A source close to the Prince’s legal work group told the ABC they were in touch with US authorities twice in the last month but had not had any response.

So far, multiple women have come forward accusing Epstein and a number of his high-profile and powerful friends of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

As Epstein’s perverse web of abuse continues to unravel, here is everything you need to know.

The accusers

The accused