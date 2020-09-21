Prince Andrew faces pressure from all sides over Epstein links

The weight of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to press down on Prince Andrew, as he faces renewed pleas to co-operate with FBI investigations into the late paedophile.

At the same time, his royal family is doing anything it can to put distance between them – even airbrushing him out of photos to celebrate his father’s upcoming 100th birthday.

Prince Andrew has long reportedly refused to aid FBI investigations into Epstein’s alleged pedophile ring.

Fed up with his silence, authorities are trying to find another way to get information on just how much the Duke of York was involved in Epstein’s sordid actions.

They’ve found Epstein’s former personal chef, who’s agreed to assist in investigations.

Adam Perry Lang was Epstein’s cook from 1999 to 2003. He volunteered to co-operate, after responding to a plea from lead Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Also known as Virginia Roberts, Ms Giuffre has also claimed the Prince had sex with her several times, including when she was underage. The Prince has denied these claims.

Perry Lang, a British chef who is best known for opening restaurant Barbecoa with Jamie Oliver, responded to Ms Giuffre’s personal message to him: “Please don’t be an enabler. Be a hero to me.”

“We have absolutely always been available to the attorneys for the lawyers representing victims,” Perry Lang said publicly.

Perry Lang flew on Epstein’s private jet three times with Prince Andrew, and will be quizzed heavily about what he saw from these flights.

He’s been described as a “decent man” by Epstein victims who met him, and the chef has publicly renounced Epstein’s behaviour.

“I was unaware of the depraved behaviour and have great admiration for the brave women who have come forward,” he has said previously.

A source speculated to the Mirror that Perry Lang might just give enough information for authorities to really corner the Prince into speaking with them.

“The gloves are firmly off. Perry Lang holds information on what took place,” the source is quoted as saying.

“They will get as much detail as possible that will help shape any interview they may one day have with the Duke.”

US says, UK says

The United States Department of Justice says it has contacted the Prince three times to ask for his assistance in the case against Epstein, only to be stonewalled.

The Duke’s legal team denies having ever heard from the department.

“Rather than appearing to twist himself into a pretzel trying to come up with excuses to explain why the meeting with the FBI has not taken place, he should arrange a meeting ASAP, without conditions, without excuses, and without delay,” US attorney Gloria Allred said, who represents 16 Epstein accusers.

For the Prince, things are going from bad to worse. He’s reportedly set to lose his royal title any day, after stepping back from public duties in 2019.

He has apparently been deliberately not invited to any major celebrations for his father, Prince Philip’s, 100th birthday in 2021.

The Prince is almost getting used to a non-royal lifestyle – he was also cut out of photographs of his daughter Beatrice’s wedding.

Epstein took his own life in prison in 2019, awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

His right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested earlier in 2020 on similar charges. She is in custody, awaiting a trial scheduled for 2021.