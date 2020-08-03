The victim at the heart of the Jeffrey Epstein saga claims she was forced to spend two days alone with Prince Andrew, where she was told to “entertain him endlessly”, explosive court documents have revealed.

Virginia Giuffre, who has previously said she was forced to have sex with the Prince when she was underage, said she was paid nearly $1000 by Epstein for the stay at his sprawling New Mexico ranch.

The Prince continues to deny any sexual activity occurred between the two.

Ms Giuffre says she was 17 or 18 when she was shipped off to the ranch, Zorro, where the Duke greeted her with a “cheesy grin” and a hug.

Throughout the stay she did his bidding, ranging from taking him horseback riding to giving him massages, she claims.

The allegations come from a 139-page manuscript submitted as part of a defamation case against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell from 2015, which were unsealed this week.

“My job was to entertain him endlessly, whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or simply take him horseback riding,” it read.

“He loved my feet and even licked in between my toes.

“Then there was the lack of passion in the intimacy we shared. To him I was just another girl and to me he was just another job.

“The mansion was completely empty save a couple of maids who also cooked our dinners for us, and a couple of bodyguards that we hardly even saw at all.”

Sent down to New Mexico

Ms Giuffre, sometimes known by her married name as Virginia Roberts, says it was Ms Maxwell who ordered her to the ranch.

She didn’t bother to ask who she would be meeting there, she said, for she knew it wasn’t her place to be informed.

It was 2001, the same year the infamous photo of the Ms Giuffre and the Prince together was allegedly taken in Ms Maxwell’s London townhouse.

When Ms Giuffre returned to New York and met with Ms Maxwell and Epstein, she said she was grilled about the past two days.

Did he have a good time?

Yes I think so, she said. He seemed very relaxed, she reported back to the couple.

“We went swimming in the pool, and of course I gave him plenty of massages. He had a massage at least a couple times each day, really seeming to enjoy his time there,” Ms Giuffre recounted in the statement.

The mysterious fourth encounter

Ms Giuffre has previously claimed she and the Prince engaged in sexual relations three times: At Ms Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, and at Epstein’s private island.

The question is now being asked, why was this considerable encounter – not just one night, but two days alone, not brought to light earlier?

It could relate to the silencing order on the documents, as part of the defamation case.

The Duke has not made a public comment on these new claims, but The Mirror reported a friend close to him does not see sense in the timeline.

“The Zorro account is a serious inconsistency. Ms Giuffre’s lawyers have always claimed three alleged encounters. And now this fourth allegation. How so? Why has this never been raised before?” the friend told the outlet.

“And where is the evidence? I’d suggest you put these questions to her lawyers, not to the Duke.”

Almost 50 papers that formed part of the 2015 case were released in New York last week, with the possibility of a second tranche becoming unsealed in the near future.