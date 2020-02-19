Wesfarmers has uncovered $24 million in “payroll errors” – made up of $9 million in wages owed to Target staff and a $15 million remediation in its industrial and safety division.

The latest revelation comes months after Wesfarmers revealed it had also underpaid staff at its hardware division, Bunnings, and its Industrials companies, Blackwoods, Workwear Group, Coregas and Greencap.

“Following the payroll errors previously identified, Wesfarmers’ businesses have conducted extensive reviews of their respective payroll systems and processes,” the company said in a statement to the ASX on Wednesday.

“Some additional payroll errors have been identified.”

On Wednesday, the union for retail workers, the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association, described ongoing revelations of wage shortfalls as “a full-blown epidemic”.

The SDA requested retailers audit their payrolls after Woolworths admitted it owed thousands of staff $300 million in unpaid wages. The union is now demanding the Morrison government restore unions’ rights “to have ready access to company payrolls to conduct spot checks”.

In its earnings result, Wesfarmers’ net profit from continuing operations was $1.14 billion for the half – up 6 per cent from $1.08 billion a year ago, not accounting for new lease standards – as revenue climbed 6.0 per cent to $15.25 billion.

Earnings from continuing operations – not accounting for interest on lease liabilities – fell 0.5 per cent to $1.64 billion.

Taking into account new leasing standards and discontinued operations, the Perth-based conglomerate’s statutory net profit dropped to $1.21 billion from $4.54 billion a year ago – when its coffers were flush after the demerger with Coles and divestment of mining company Bengalla.

Wesfarmers also announced on Wednesday it had sold a 4.9 per cent stake in Coles for $1.05 billion.

Wesfarmers’ revelations of wider underpayment came just a day after supermarket giant Coles – which is still part-owned by Westfarmers – admitted it was expecting a $20 million hit from six years of unpaid wages owed to managers at its supermarkets and liquor division.

On Tuesday, Attorney-General Christian Porter, who is also industrial relations minister, released a discussion paper looking at tougher options to tackle the growing epidemic of wage theft.

“Like most Australians, the government has been appalled by the number of companies that have recently admitted short-changing their staff,” he said.

“It is clear to me that more still needs to be done to motivate companies to improve their performance, such as disqualifying directors of organisations that continue to get it wrong.”

Possible penalties include naming and shaming companies found to have ripped off workers.

-with AAP