Compounding her summer of controversy, Meghan Markle’s troubled relationship with talkative father Thomas Markle is back in the spotlight after he broke cover to claim Meghan is ‘ghosting’ him and is a liar.

While Mr Markle claimed in his latest tell-all he wants a closer relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, she has now decided “to cut all ties” with her loose cannon dad, sources told The Sun.

“I don’t want anything from Meghan or Harry, but I’m not going to shut up until the whole truth is out there,” he ranted to UK tabloid the Daily Mail.

“No father deserves this kind of abuse when he’s been that good to his daughter.”

The airing of family dirty laundry came during a weekend of mixed emotions for Meghan, 38, who has only three weeks left of a maternity leave that has seen uproar over the wokeness of her British Vogue cover and her use of private jets.

Even the way she carries son Archie has been criticised, as has the insistence by her and husband Prince Harry, 34, on keeping their boy’s christening private.

On the upside, Harry announced the dates of the Sussex family’s tour of South Africa later this month, saying, “On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa.”

The couple shared the news to the Instagram stories of their Sussex Royal account, with a countdown clock showing the tour will start on September 23.

But the weekend also saw Harry and his brother Prince William, 37, privately remember their late mother Princess Diana on August 31, the 22nd anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash.

The poignant occasion proved Meghan’s father isn’t the only relative cashing in on the royal family.

The princess’s brother Earl Spencer is hawking $55 copies of the eulogy he read at her funeral.

But back to Mr Markle, who told the Daily Mail at his home in Rosarito, Mexico, “there was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently.”

The former Emmy-winning Hollywood lighting director missed his daughter’s May 2018 wedding after allegedly selling ‘fake’ photos then claiming he needed heart surgery.

Mr Markle said he has had “stayed quiet” since February when he leaked a private letter from Meghan because she was pregnant.

Now, he’s courting the media spotlight again because Meghan and her husband Prince Harry “and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life”.

He said he sent his daughter a card via her Los Angeles financial adviser when Archie was born, but hadn’t heard back.

“I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out,” Mr Markle said.

All he wants, said the absent grandfather, is for the Sussexes “to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall”.

“I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.”

It is “unlikely” Mr Markle will get to see his grandson, according to a Sun source, who said Meghan has decided she no longer has “an active relationship” with her dad.

“It’s obviously heart-breaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son,” said the source.

Raking over old ground, Mr Markle also claimed a speech Meghan gave in Fiji last October was based on a lie.

“It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition, that I was able to attend university,” she said.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle slammed the claim on Twitter as “delusionally absurd”, saying “our father paid her tuition completely”.

Mr Markle backed Samantha, telling the Daily Mail Meghan’s account is “completely untrue” and that he has “bank statements” to prove he paid “every penny” of her university fees.

“She cannot change history,” he railed, calling Meghan’s comments “offensive” and vowing, “I’m not going to shut up”.