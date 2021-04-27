Action against laggards “will be done on a case-by-case basis,” the umbrella group said.

Votes against directors will only “occur following extensive engagement”.

However, any action will be highly targeted at those most accountable for oversight of climate risk.

Company chairs, as well as risk committee and sustainability committee chairs, are most likely to find themselves in the gun from 2022 when ACSI ramps up its climate oversight.

More ESG funds

Rainmaker CEO Alex Dunnin said the ESG overlay on super funds was growing strongly.

“Two years ago it was closer to 50 per cent. But a lot of big funds have moved into the space and we have groups like AMP, Colonial First State and AustralianSuper now with an ESG investment overlay,” he said.

Although the move to ESG principles is to be encouraged, Mr Dunnin said “defining what an ESG fund is can get a bit fuzzy”.

“Full transparency is not always there because not all funds fully declare what they are invested in,” he said.

However, ESG funds were far more likely to disclose.

Only one-third of all super funds disclose their portfolio holdings, but 75 per cent of ESG super funds practise at least some form of portfolio holdings disclosure.

Shares are more likely to be disclosed, with 90 per cent of ESG funds declaring most of their equity portfolios.

But transparency is weaker for other investments, with only 30 per cent of ESG funds declaring details of bond holdings and less than half disclosing their specific property holdings.

Not-for-profit funds dominate the ESG superannuation space, accounting for more than 70 per cent of ESG funds in that segment.

ACSI’s move was supported by Will van de Pol, a campaigner at progressive think tank Market Forces.

But Mr van de Pol said funds already had the power to take action and should not have to wait until 2022 to move.

“Voting against directors is a very useful tool – one that definitely should be used when companies are failing to address climate change,’’ Mr van de Pol said.

“It is something that is available to trustees at the moment and I would hope that where companies are falling short and directors are responsible for climate failings, funds ought to be pulling that lever immediately, including at upcoming annual general meetings this year.”

ACSI’s focus will be on energy, transport, materials and mining, which account for about 30 or 40 companies in the ASX200.

Mr van de Pol said those sectors “are really heavily exposed to transition risk”.

Some companies, particularly in the energy sector, are failing to keep up with decarbonisation timetables and are actually moving in the opposite direction and increasing fossil fuel output.

Mr van de Pol said in those instances “trustees should be not just voting against directors but pulling every lever at their disposal to ensure they stop exacerbating climate risk”.

