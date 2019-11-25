Prince William had a central role in Prince Andrew’s exile from Buckingham Palace after his disastrous BBC interview about links to Jeffrey Epstein, it has been reported.

And the Queen has replaced a 60th birthday party planned for Andrew in February with a small family dinner as an investigation into the Duke of York’s finances is said to be kicking off.

Andrew, 59, was given his marching orders from his offices at the palace after he was criticised for bizarre answers and not showing empathy with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victims on Newsnight.

Future heir William, 37, “is becoming more and more involved in decisions about the institution (monarchy) and he’s not a huge fan of his Uncle Andrew,” a source told The Times of London.

Another source also told the paper, “William thinks the right thing happened.”

With the public and his family distancing themselves, the duke is “absolutely finished,” said royal biographer Penny Junor.

“If Andrew is no longer representing or supporting the monarch in any capacity, or doing good charitably, what’s the point of him?” Ms Junor said.

Amid claims a subpoena for Andrew to testify under oath to US authorities about Epstein is “imminent”, Prince Charles, 71, is also said to have been involved with the decision to send his brother packing.

But the Queen, 93, is “privately supporting” Andrew.

The pair were seen riding together at Windsor last week, although reports say while the Queen urged her family to stand with Andrew, she feels “aggrieved” at claims she gave permission for his interview.

The monarch feels “hoodwinked” by what the duke said on air.

“There is no way the Queen and her private secretary wrote a ‘yes’ on a memo that fully explained what was proposed,” a source told The Times.

They claimed Andrew had “a son-to-mother conversation” to say he was addressing the Epstein controversy but didn’t go into detail.

The only family member to show public support for Andrew has been his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

She took to social media to say she is “deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man”.

Meghan Markle is said to have been “troubled” by her husband Prince Harry’s uncle’s remark to the BCC that “if you’re a man it’s a positive act to have sex with somebody”.

There are reports Princess Beatrice is scaling back plans for a traditional royal wedding next year given her father’s fall from grace.

She is said to be “in tears every day” over the fallout from Andrew’s BBC sit down because she encouraged it.

Beatrice, 31, initially “had her doubts” but met the Newsnight team before the duke’s interview and was convinced his participation “was the only way to put all the rumours behind them,” a source told the Mail on Sunday.

Princess Eugenie’s charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, has also been affected by her father’s interview, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

On November 22, a photo posted to Instagram of Eugenie, 29, her mother Sarah and Nepalese activist Anuradha Koirala drew savage comments.

One said the princess’s chosen cause is ironic given her father’s friendship with Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker.

It is understood the crisis engulfing the duke has seen the charity scale back its activities.

“This has been terrible for the children,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Andrew is facing calls for his private and business finances to be scrutinised by the UK Parliament’s powerful finance watchdog, according to the Telegraph.

Revelations the Prince gets a two per cut for three years of any investment deal struck by his Pitch@Palace business venture have raised serious questions, according to former MPs.

The news came after sponsors including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English National Ballet and the Outward Bound Trust withdrew sponsorship from Pitch@Palace.

There is more scrutiny ahead for Andrew, with Virginia Roberts Giuffre giving an interview to the BBC’s Panorama next week.

Ms Giuffre, now 39, has said she was forced to have sex with the prince three times when she was 17.