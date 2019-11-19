Prince Andrew was insistent in his BBC interview that his public image as a playboy prince is false: “I never have really partied.”

Looking puzzled, the Duke of York told Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis that his reputation is “a bit of a stretch. I don’t know why I’ve collected that title”.

Photos, anecdotes and actual history could help Andrew, 59 – once dubbed ‘His Royal Heart Throb’ by Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton – work out the answer.

In 2000, he was taken by alleged Jeffrey Epstein procurer Ghislaine Maxwell to Heidi Klum’s ‘pimps and hookers’ Halloween party. (He didn’t dress up.)

Six years later, he dropped by singer Courtney Love’s house, “looking to party”, she said.

That’s the tip of the iceberg.

Google ‘Prince Andrew playboy’ and a string of stories unfurls with snaps of the father of two with women, cuddling on dance floors, smiling while boarding planes and smooching on yachts.

Witness how fast UK tabloids and Twitter users tracked down photos of Andrew – who told the BBC he doesn’t do PDA – getting hands-on in St Tropez in 2007 and 2008.

Also surfacing? Shots of Andrew surrounded by topless women on a boat, reportedly during a Thailand holiday with Epstein in 2001.

From about 18, the Queen’s second son was dubbed ‘Air Miles Andy’ and ‘Randy Andy’, drawing headlines for what former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger called in 1986 a “gallery of crumpet”.

To the Daily Mail, Andrew’s dates were a “web of arm candy” heavy with models (Clare Park) and actors including Katie Rabett, Finola Hughes and Koo Stark.

The duke took up with American Stark after his service in the 1982 Falklands War, which saw him experience adrenalin rushes that left him unable to sweat since, he told the BBC.

Things were so serious the showgirl was invited to Balmoral and they were tipped to wed, but the romance fizzled when Stark’s back catalogue was revealed, including a lesbian shower scene in Emily and Cruel Passion, where her character was raped by two grave diggers and a peer.

Andrew’s marriage in 1986 to old friend Sarah Ferguson saw him become a family man, but the couple split in 1992 after a union Sarah said she spent largely renting videos.

She moved on to having her toes sucked poolside by financial adviser John Bryan and Andrew became a trade envoy for the UK and dived back into dating.

“Attracting luscious young ladies makes him feel young,” royals commentator Margaret Holder told the Express of the duke’s post-marriage re-emergence on the social circuit.

In 2000, Playboy model Denise Martell told The Mail on Sunday she was invited back to Andrew’s hotel room two nights running while he was on a taxpayer-funded visit to LA.

Martell defended Andrew when Australian woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with him as a 17-year-old: “He’s such a kind person and one of the most decent people I know.”

Andrew seemed comfortable in California.

Rocker Love told Russell Brand on his TV chat show he beat a path to her door “at one in the morning” in 2006.

“He wants to party,” said Love, who has since changed her story.

“He’s come to Hollywood to look for chicks. I don’t know what he expected at my house; I think he thought it was going to be like a party.”

In 2010, the Duke of York was spotted having sunscreen rubbed on his shoulders on a yacht off Sardinia with model Alexandra Escat, who is half his age.

He told her she should “think twice” about speaking to the media about their friendship because it could mean “an absolute nightmare” for him, according to veteran royals reporter Andrew Kay.

Four years later, a palace spokesman denied the duke was engaged to George Clooney’s ex, Monika Jakisic – a swimwear model 20 years the royal’s junior – after she was snapped kissing him.

Actor Angie Everhart met the duke in 2003, and was still friends with him five years later, at one point drawing speculation they would marry.

He had “a wish list of girls” he wanted to meet, she told The Mail on Sunday in 2009.

‘Sure, he likes to hang out with pretty girls. What do you want him to do? Do you want him to go to Los Angeles and sit with a dog? Every person on the planet likes to be surrounded by pretty people.”