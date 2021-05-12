Nostalgic tributes to London’s edgy fashion were front and centre at the BRIT Awards, cementing the red carpet looks that will find their way into our wardrobes.

The biggest names in the industry, including Harry Styles, Elton John and Taylor Swift, came together on Tuesday (UK time) to celebrate the best music from the motherland and around the world.

Nominated artists were joined by a crowd of 4000, unmasked and somewhat-socially-distanced essential workers, showcasing the UK’s first steps out of the gruelling, pandemic-induced lockdown.

Dua Lipa won big, taking home the awards for best female and best album, while girl group Little Mix made history as the first girl group to win the coveted best group award.

The ladies of Little Mix dedicated their win to their girl group elders, the Spice Girls and the Sugababes.

After the Oscars, the Grammys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the (ever-controversial) Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, you might have noticed some clear trends emerging.

Going for gold

Punky, grungy glamour was the order of the night, with many outfits drawing inspiration from recent red carpet events.

Lipa, whose album Future Nostalgia took home best album, wowed fans in a custom-made, gold Vivienne Westwood frock and chunky, platform pumps.

The Amy Winehouse-inspired beehive, purple netting and exposed suspenders screams camp royalty mixed with edgy street style.

“I wanted to make it British, quite London, have some fun with it,” the 25-year-old told the red carpet live-stream.

Carey Mulligan and Andra Day wore similarly coloured gowns at the Oscars, proving that gold isn’t going anywhere.

Suit up

Stylish suits appear once or twice every awards season, but this year they are back in a big way.

HAIM, the musically gifted sisters who won the award for best international group, stepped out in style in monochromatic, tailored, androgynous suits.

Arlo Parks got the suit memo, but made it her own with a burgundy checked ensemble (that either intentionally or accidentally matched her hair) and chunky black shoes.

While the sisters gave their suits a ‘dads who golf’ feel, other red carpet notables this season, like Rose Byrne at the BAFTAs, and Cate Blanchett at the SAG awards opted for bolder, mob-boss moments.

That ’70’s outfit

We wouldn’t expect anything less than 1970s excellence from vintage king and all-around dreamboat, Harry Styles.

This time around, Styles opted for something slightly more conservative than the shirtless, leather suit he wore to the Grammys.

Oversized lapels and earthy tones have been huge this season.

You’ve seen them on Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars at the Grammys for their performance of Leave The Door Open, or Jared Leto and Dan Levy at the SAG awards.

Looking like he stepped straight off The Partridge Family’s big, colourful bus, Styles was decked out in a Gucci suit and a statement handbag.

Breaking down gender roles and taking home an award for best British single?

The 27-year-old Watermelon Sugar singer can’t put a loafer wrong.

Pretty in pink

As far as bright, block colours go this season, pink is the reigning champion.

So far, we have seen it on Kaley Cuoco and Jurnee Smollett at the SAG Awards, and Laverne Cox at the Oscars.

Raye jumped on board the fuchsia train with an Etro gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes ensemble.