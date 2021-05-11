Golden Globes boycott: NBC drops coverage, Tom Cruise returns statues

Tom Cruise has joined NBC and some of the industry’s biggest names in a large-scale boycott of the Golden Globes over its lack of diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has found itself at the centre of yet another media storm amid allegations of corruption and an absence of racially diverse members.

The annual ceremony has been under scrutiny for years, but tensions escalated after The Los Angeles Times revealed the group of 87 journalists had no Black members.

After being initially supportive of the changes, longterm partner and broadcaster of the event, NBC, said it would not air the 2022 ceremony in order to give the HFPA time to implement the diversity changes it promised earlier this year.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” NBC said.

“As such NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Didier Allouch, a French member of the HFPA tweeted that the “Golden Globes “are dead! The HFPA is dead!”

Cruise joined the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Kerry Washington, Sterling K Brown, Amy Schumer, America Ferrera, Dakota Johnson and more A-listers who boycotted by posting a social media graphic calling out the HFPA.

The Mission Impossible star went a step further and returned his three Golden Globe statues he won for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia and Born on the Fourth of July.

Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and dozens of Hollywood’s top publicity companies said they would no longer work with the HFPA unless it made far-reaching changes.

WarnerMedia, which includes cable channel HBO and movie studio Warner Bros, said in letter to the HFPA that it was concerned about “racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic questions” at news conferences and events during the Golden Globe nominations and awards process.

Johansson, who also complained of “facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment” urged her fellow actors to “take a step back from the HFPA” and Golden Globe events.