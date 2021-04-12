Glittery-gothic elegance: The best and worst dressed at the BAFTAs

Despite the absence of its president, Prince William, who was meant to be one of the evening’s presenters, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has continued as planned.

A statement released on behalf of the BAFTAs indicated the grieving Prince would not be a part of the 74th annual ceremony in London.

“In light of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend,” the statement said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Once again, the pandemic forced yet another event this awards season into the virtual realm, but we still got a good glimpse of this year’s best and worst fashion moments.

Glittery-gothic elegance and risk-taking seemed to dominate this year’s red carpet, honouring London’s fashion-forward reputation.

And although many turned out some truly spectacular gowns, others, like Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, opted to play it safe.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger toes the line between edgy and elegance with ease, and stunned in her Giorgio Armani frock.

The figure-hugging silver gown may or may not have taken inspiration from the Sydney Opera House, but that’s besides the point.

Pairing it with loose curls, low-key make-up and nude heels, the 51-year-old was easily one of the best dressed of the night.

Cynthia Erivo

Riding the wave of style success found in her breathtaking nude gown at Screen Actors Guild awards, Cynthia Erivo is back at it again with another killer look.

The sparkly silver-and-gold Louis Vuitton dress, paired with simple, strappy heels and Erivo’s signature bleached, shaved head, proves she is fast becoming red carpet royalty.

Erivo and her team, including stylist Jason Bolden, make-up artist Terrell Mullin and hairdresser Coree Moreno, have once again found the sweet spot.

Phoebe Dynevor

To her credit, Bridgerton break-out star Phoebe Dynevor is still relatively new to the red carpet scene.

But the black, one-shouldered gown is not.

The extra shoulder padding gives us something to look at, but this Louis Vuitton look is far too safe and boring for the young star.

Dynevor is lucky her striking beauty is enough to carry this look, though you wouldn’t know it by the awkward I-don’t-know-what-to-do-with-my-hands pose.

With a promising career ahead of her, here’s hoping Dynevor finds her feet on the red carpet (or, at least a better stylist).

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell may have snagged two BAFTAs for her ground-breaking feminist film Promising Young Woman, but she isn’t winning any style points.

Something about the frills and layers of this unflattering, custom Roland Mouret screams, ‘saturated toilet paper’.

Definitely not Fennell’s best look, but her hair and make-up are still effortlessly glamorous.

Rose Byrne

Australian actor Rose Byrne took notes from Cate Blanchett’s mob-boss moment at the SAG awards and decided to level up.

This sparkly Miu Miu ensemble is a chic, modern take on the zoot suit gangster pants dominating men’s fashion this awards season.

The red lip and loose, sophisticated pony brings a sense of grace to this 1940s-inspired power suit.

A peaking midriff and cropped blazer shows the right amount of skin so that the 41-year-old isn’t swallowed by the boldness of this look.

What a winner.

Dominique Fishback

Nominated for best actress in a supporting role for Judas and the Black Messiah, Dominique Fishback was another star who managed to nail the dark, fashion-forward energy of this year’s BAFTAs.

The plunging Georges Hobeika dress with an up-do is red carpet ready.

And there will be no comment on the Jackson Pollock-ness of it all.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Known for her work alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show, Gugu Mbatha-Raw also encapsulated this year’s trendy glittery-goth look.

The deco-esque Louis Vuitton gown paired with a vampy, deep red lip served us stained glass windows energy.

Simple hair and Messika jewellery meant the eye-catching metallic number remained in focus and wasn’t overshadowed.

Anna Kendrick

Speaking of looks to die for, Anna Kendrick had her very own pleated, vampire princess moment.

The Pitch Perfect star donned a dark, romantic Zuhair Murad gown with a thigh-high split and side-swept, loose curls.

But while the inky-jewel colours of the gown are stunning, the cut has been done to death and could have been edgier.

Vanessa Kirby

Known for playing Princess Margaret in The Crown, Vanessa Kirby opted to play it safe on the red carpet.

The 1990s-era, gun-metal Versace gown is bespoke, but boring.

Perhaps a more dramatic hair or make-up moment might have been more memorable, though the long, thigh-high split does give the illusion of legs that never end.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is making the case for one of the final frontiers of accessories: The cleavage-tassel.

Presenting awards in the ceremony, Chopra wore a Pertegaz ensemble paired with Bulgari jewellery.

The soft, feminine curtain fringe paired with a bright red lip pulled the outfit together (and her arm candy, husband Nick Jonas helped, too).

Chopra’s second look for the evening called up Morticia Addams and told her to eat her heart out.

After all, what is an event like the BAFTAs without a costume change?

The decadent design by Ronald van der Kemp featured a silk mikado jacket with hand-painted, beaded butterflies with a flowing pleated, plissé skirt.

Wear this look when you arrive to your third husband’s funeral, with the pool boy on your arm.