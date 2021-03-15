Grammys fashion: Nostalgic nods, leather and an unmade bed

Leather, flares and floral frocks took centre stage at the 63rd Annual Grammy awards on Monday.

Forget the Zoom complications and rogue acceptance speeches of the Golden Globes, this year’s ceremony seemed to go off without a hitch.

And to be honest, it made us long for the mishaps and Kayne West-style ad-libs of the past.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the hybrid half-Zoom-half-live ceremony was packed with memorable performances.

Fashion looks back

A number of our favourite stars donned outfits right off the set of Saturday Night Fever, which seems to signal the return of the 1970s.

Hunky pop singer Harry Styles performed shirtless in a leather suit ensemble that we’ll all be daydreaming about for the rest of 2021.

He gifted audiences with a soulful rendition of innocent-sounding-but-secretly-raunchy Watermelon Sugar, and also made the case for the return of the feather boa.

Bruno Mars performed twice on the night – once with Anderson .Paak in a retro rendition of Leave The Door Open, and again during an extended segment commemorating the music industry’s deceased stars.

Mars looked effortlessly cool in a burnt orange suit that he might have stolen from John Travolta’s closet.

Taylor Swift, who repped a bubbly 1960s flower-power frock, became the first woman to win best album three times with her album Folklore.

Swift performed a medley of her latest hits wearing a billowy, floral dress that might remind you of your weird aunt who reads tarot cards and always smells vaguely of incense and marijuana.

Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage (alongside Cardi B) to perform a medley of her recent hits Savage and WAP.

Stallion’s performance was one of the most exciting acts of the night, and hit the sweet spot where the strip club meets The Great Gatsby.

Singer H.E.R. collected two Grammys, and rocked a vampy ’70s-style ensemble with wine-coloured John Lennon glasses.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers might have mistaken the Grammys for a Karate Kid screening and arrived wearing her best Cobra Kai halloween-inspired look.

She rocked a Thom Browne skeleton frock alongside her brother Jackson.

Following the release of her tremendously successful album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa received six nods this year and took home the award for best pop vocal album.

The British singer also performed a medley of her hits, which featured three costume changes.

The 25-year-old transformed from pop-pink high priestess to a bikini-clad aerobics instructor.

Billie Eilish and her nail artist went all out this year.

The 19-year-old performed her hit Everything I Wanted in her signature whisper-singing, and added another two awards to the five she collected in 2020.

Singer Doja Cat performed her hit Say So, and took inspiration for her feather and leather Roberto Cavalli outfit from Billie Eilish’s hair.

Lil Baby took to the stage with his song, The Bigger Picture alongside Killer Mike, in one of the most poignant and timely performances the Grammys has seen.

The rapper’s set featured confronting imagery straight out of the scenes of the Black Lives Matter protest, and included a galvanising speech from activist Tamika Mallory.

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah, forgot to set her alarm and arrived tangled up in her fitted sheet.

The younger Cyrus was nominated for best new artist, but lost out to Megan Thee Stallion.