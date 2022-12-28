Live

Australia is in striking distance of its first Test series win against South Africa on home soil in 17 years after wearing down the deflated Proteas at the MCG.

South Africa will resume on Thursday at 1-15, still requiring another 371 to make Australia bat again in the Boxing Day Test.

The Proteas, who have been bowled out for less than 200 seven straight times, lost Dean Elgar for a duck in the second over to his opposing captain Pat Cummins.

Australia declared at 8-575 – the sixth-highest innings total at the MCG – giving it a first-innings lead of 386.

Stumps were called early after rain stopped play in the final session, with day four to begin 30 minutes earlier to make up for lost time.

Australia has arguably been even more dominant at the MCG than in Brisbane last week when it crushed South Africa in two days to open the three-Test series.

The day belonged to Alex Carey after the No.7 produced a chanceless knock after starting Wednesday on nine, bringing up his first Test ton from only 133 balls.

The 31-year-old joined the late Rod Marsh, who died in March, as the only other wicketkeeper to score a Test century at the MCG.

Carey was out for 111 just before tea, hitting an easy caught-and-bowled opportunity to giant Proteas paceman Marco Jansen.

“On a wicket where it’s going to be tough to take those next nine wickets, it was crucial for us to build as big a lead as possible, let the bowlers put their feet up for a little bit,” Carey said.

Cummins brought the innings to an end when Mitchell Starc was hit on the helmet by a bouncer.

Injured all-rounder Cameron Green surprisingly came out to bat, despite already being ruled out of the next Test with a fractured finger and Australia boasting a commanding lead.

The 23-year-old, who was bought for $3.15 millon in last week’s IPL auction, finished unbeaten on 51, even after struggling early in his innings.

He had retired hurt after copping a blow to his finger while batting on Tuesday and will not bowl again during this match.

Starc, who is managing a finger injury of his own, joined Green out in the middle after Carey’s dismissal.

Green’s absence with the ball is a major blow after his first five-wicket Test haul on Monday to rout South Africa for 189.

The in-form Australia attack will be depleted for the Proteas’ second innings, but Starc still opened the bowling even though he’s understood to be in doubt for the New Year’s Test at the SCG.

“I’m really excited by the way Starcy’s bowling with that finger,” Carey said.

“He came in and bowled mid-140s and swung it, so maybe it’s a good thing he has a little nick in the digit.

“The way he’s bowling, I don’t have too many concerns for this match.”

Earlier, Proteas paceman Anrich Nortje (3-92) was on a hat-trick when he bowled Travis Head (51) and double-century maker David Warner in consecutive balls in overcast conditions.

Cummins was able to keep out the hat-trick ball, but fell to Kagiso Rabada (2-144) two balls later.

After retiring hurt with heat stress and cramps on Tuesday, a weary Warner (200) returned to the crease but lasted just one ball before Nortje skittled his stumps.

Warner had survived Nortje’s day-two barrage, which the veteran opener called the fastest spell he has faced, in the heat to become the second Australian after Ricky Ponting to score a century in their 100th Test.

