David Warner’s double ton puts Australia in powerful position

A heroic double century from resurgent opener David Warner has powered Australia to a 197-run lead at the MCG, crushing weary South Africa’s spirit in the Boxing Day Test.

Australia smashed 2-341 on Tuesday to go to stumps at 3-386 and in sight of its first Test series win against the Proteas on home soil in 17 years.

Warner ended his almost three-year drought without a century by making it a double in his 100th Test. He retired hurt on 200 in the final session.

Upon becoming the eighth Australian to score a double century at the MCG, an emotional and exhausted Warner was helped off the field by medical staff after suffering sun stress and cramps by batting in oppressive conditions.

But the 36-year-old’s job was more than done as Warner put on a 239-run third-wicket stand with Steve Smith (85), the highest partnership between Australia’s most dominant batters of their generation.

The aggressive left-hander picked the right match to return to form, becoming the second Australian after Ricky Ponting in 2006 to score a century in his 100th Test.

Warner entered the traditional blockbuster under extreme pressure after averaging just 20.61 this year, but he was able to produce a trademark innings for his 25th Test century and first since January 2020 against New Zealand.

In-form No.5 Travis Head (48 no) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (9 no) will resume on Wednesday as Australia attempts to quickly build on its already imposing lead.

However, things aren’t perfect for Australia as it deals with injury concerns to emerging all-rounder Cameron Green and star quick Mitchell Starc.

A day after his first Test five-wicket haul, the newly minted IPL millionaire was forced to retire hurt on six after being hit on the index finger by a speedy delivery from Proteas quick Anrich Nortje.

That incident followed Starc suffering a blow to the middle finger on his bowling hand after attempting a difficult diving catch in the deep on Monday.

Starc has been cleared to bowl in South Africa’s second innings but the tall left-armer is understood to be in doubt for the third and final Test at the SCG next week.

The Proteas, who were demolished in two days at the Gabba last week, are heading for their first Test series loss in Australia since 2005-06 after succeeding in their previous three trips down under.

South Africa’s inexperienced batting line-up has not given its fearsome pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen anywhere near enough runs to defend after faltering for its seventh-straight innings under 200.

Smith was dropped by Proteas wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne on nine and the prolific batsman was not dismissed until he was caught in the gully off Nortje after adding another 76.

Verreynne, who scored a vital 52 on Monday to add to an impressive 64 in Brisbane, also put down a regulation catch off Warner on 122.

The only wicket of the first two sessions of the day fell when Marnus Labuschagne was run out for the fifth time in his 32-Test career.

The world’s No.1-ranked batsman departed for 14 after a stop-start mix-up between the wickets with Warner.

A rare bright spot for the Proteas was fiery quick Anrich Nortje (1-50) regularly bowling deliveries clocking more than 150km/h.

However, Nortje was involved in a bizarre incident when the host broadcaster’s spider cam collided with him.

Nortje was knocked over by the hit from the camera but was not hurt and he continued to field.

-AAP