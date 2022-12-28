Fractured finger puts Cameron Green out of Boxing Day Test

Live

Australia allrounder Cameron Green has a fractured finger, putting him out of the attack for the rest of the Boxing Day Test.

Green will bat again if needed, but will not feature in Sydney’s third Test.

An Australian spokesman said on Wednesday morning that Green will not play again until next year’s Test tour of India.

“Green has a small fracture to his right index finger,” the spokesman said.

Green’s finger was bloody and swollen on Tuesday after a delivery from paceman Anrich Nortje jammed it against the bat handle.

Green was forced to retire hurt and went to hospital for scans.

Australia’s growing casualty count is boosting South African confidence, despite the home side holding the whip hand in the Test.

The tourists trail by 197 runs ahead of day three at the MCG, and their last seven Test innings have all finished below 200.

But the in-form Australia attack will be depleted for the Proteas’ second innings.

Mitch Starc is managing a finger injury he suffered on day one and is understood to be no certainty for next week’s third Test in Sydney.

Green’s absence is a major blow after his first five-wicket Test haul on Monday to rout South Africa.

“That’s going to be a big factor,” Nortje said of the Australian injuries.

“It’s going to be crucial to bat for as long as we can.

“The more overs the bowlers are to bowl, the more maybe a backup bowler … would have to apply themselves.

“That’s going to be a crucial stage for us … work through the difficult stages with our top order and then try and cash in a little bit later.”

Nevertheless, Australia will resume on Wednesday full of confidence at 3-386 as they close in on their first home Test series win over South Africa in 17 years.

Rain is forecast for Wednesday after Tuesday’s oven-like temperatures, when several players, including Nortje, suffered with cramp.

After starring with 200 in his 100th Test, Australia opener David Warner had to retire because he was so affected by the conditions.

The misfiring South African top order baked in the field on Tuesday ahead of an attempt to rally in their second innings.

A year ago, Victoria fast bowler Scott Boland exploited home-ground conditions brilliantly on his Test debut to rout England in the second innings of the MCG Ashes meeting, taking six wickets.

If Starc is also out of action, Boland and captain Pat Cummins will shoulder the bowling burden along with off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

-AAP