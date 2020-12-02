Five reasons we love Rosé

Pretty in pink and decidedly dry, savoury and textural, Rosé’s easy-drinking nature makes it a perfect match to our laidback lifestyle. Here are our top five reasons to stop and smell the Rosé!

1. WE MAKE WORLD-CLASS ROSÉ

Australia is producing some absolutely top-notch Rosés that give the European drops a run for their money. Today, Aussie winemakers are experimenting with different techniques and grape varieties in order to make more complex and multi-layered Rosés.

“Up until a few years ago, Australian winemakers made Rosé as an after-thought,” says Wine Selectors Tasting Panellist and Co-Chair Adam Walls. “Whereas now, the wines are being made deliberately, with designated parcels of fruit that have been picked specifically to be turned into Rosé.”

2. A STYLE FOR EVERY PALATE

While most Australian Rosé is made in a dry style, there are off-dry and sweeter examples, so there is a Rosé to suit every palate.

Pinot Noir-based Rosé can be depended on to deliver good quality with soft, easy characteristics of plums, spice and an array of savoury fruits. Sangiovese typically produces drier styles of Rosé, with savoury cherry flavours.

Cabernet Rosés offer bright berry flavours, often with a leafy, herby edge. Grenache-based Rosé has emerged; these wines tend to be sweeter, fuller and offer a vast array of berry-based fruit flavours.

Resplendent Rosé Dozen Plus BONUS Sparkling Rosé RRP $302

You Pay $195 Shop Now Resplendent Rosé 6-pack RRP $151

You Pay $103.50 Shop Now

3. A GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO BOTH REDS AND WHITES

Rosé’s reputation has soared, thanks to its suitability to the Australian climate. As such it makes a great alternative to a chilled white or a lighter-bodied red, while also providing a great segue from drinking whites and moving into reds.

Essentially, if you’re not a fan of red wine, Rosé provides a fantastic introduction into what makes them so great. Conversely, if you turn your nose up at white wines, Rosé strikes a sublime middle ground that’ll give you the opportunity to enjoy some of their cooler, more refreshing flavours.

4. INCREDIBLY FOOD FRIENDLY

From fresh salads, seafood, antipasto and tapas, to a seriously good steak, Rosé pairs well with a huge range of food styles and dishes. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say that of all the wine styles and varieties available, Rosé may just be the most versatile and food-friendly wine there is, since its palate lends itself so well to so many different food experiences and cuisines.

5. READY TO ENJOY ANYTIME!

What’s great about Rosé is that it’s already at its best! This is a ‘drink-now’ style that doesn’t need to be cellared, making these blushing beauties ready to enjoy anytime you please.

Plus, its vast range of flavour profiles and its relatively low alcohol content make it a wine to be enjoyed day or night – from brunch and lunch to dinner and dessert, Rosé has every situation or celebration covered!

There’s no better way to experience the delectable pleasures of modern Australian Rosé than with a Resplendent Rosé selection from Wine Selectors.

Featuring such beautiful wines as the Sorby Adams Jazz Pinot Rosé 2020 (valued at $35 RRP) and more, order the dozen and not only will you save $107, but we’ll also include the enchanting Josef Chromy Sparkling Rosé NV (valued at $32 RRP, dozens only) – exclusive to readers of The New Daily!

This month from Wine Cellar

Previous Articles