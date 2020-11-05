Sponsored Best food matches for Sparkling wine
Best food matches for Sparkling wine

Besides being an almost ideal aperitif, Sparkling wine can be enjoyed with a range of cuisines. Photo: Wine Selectors
Looking for the perfect food match to go with your favourite Sparkling wine? You’ll find it here. Whether you’re partaking in NV or Vintage Sparkling, Prosecco or Sparkling Rosé, we’ve compiled our favourite Sparkling and food pairings for pure palate-pleasing pleasure, all in one place. Enjoy!

BEST FOOD MATCHES WITH NV SPARKLING

Usually light and fresh and made in a house style for consistency, non-vintage (NV) Sparkling wines are great with delicate and also fried food, as their zippy acidity and mouthfeel won’t overpower lighter flavours and will help balance any fat.

Try the following recipes for some wonderful flavour combinations with your NV Sparkling:

Vegetable pakoras with yoghurt dipping sauce

Vegetable pakoras are a great match with NV Sparkling. Photo: Wine Selectors

Sydney rock oysters with ginger and shallot dressing

Sydney rock oysters are a common and popular food match with NV Sparkling. Photo: Wine Selectors
NV Sparkling is an excellent match with the delicate textures and flavours of sushi. Photo: Wine Selectors

BEST FOOD MATCHES WITH PROSECCO

Fresh and fruity and very versatile as a drink on its own or as a component in drinks like the delicious Aperol spritz, Prosecco is taking the world by storm and for good reason. It’s perfect with antipasto-style canapés or a cheese and fruit spread.

Try the following recipes for some perfect Prosecco pairings:

Prosciutto-wrapped prawns with rocker aioli

The savoury, delicate flavours prosciutto-wrapped prawns make them ideal with Prosecco. Photo: Wine Selectors

Jamon, fig and ricotta bruschette

For a sensationally balanced flavour experience, match Prosecco with jamón, fig and ricotta bruschette. Photo: Wine Selectors

Manchego cheese sticks with tomato jam

Prosecco’s refined fruit characters make it perfect with manchego cheese sticks and tomato relish. Photo: Wine Selectors

BEST FOOD MATCHES WITH SPARKLING ROSÉ

Premium Sparkling Rosés are usually fine-boned and beautifully textured, and much like their still cousins, are fantastic food wines.

Savoury food matches are ideal, and dishes containing ingredients high in umami – think tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan, anchovies and soy sauce – will often be your best choice.

Raise your Sparkling Rosé game with the following recipes for some ravishing pairings:

Asian chicken wingettes

Asian wingettes are a superb match with the savoury stylings of Sparkling Rosé. Photo: Wine Selectors

Vietnamese rice paper rolls

Sparkling Rosé is a great match for the delicate, textural flavours of Vietnamese rice paper rolls. Photo: Wine Selectors

White and black anchovy skewers

Black and white anchovy skewers complement the refined fruit flavours of Sparkling Rosé nicely. Photo: Wine Selectors

BEST FOOD MATCHES FOR VINTAGE SPARKLING

Usually richer and more complex in style than NV Sparkling, vintage examples are often aged before release for extra complexity.

As the name suggests, they’re made to reflect an actual vintage and are usually only produced when the conditions are deemed just right.

Choose deeper, more complex flavours with this style like smoked fish, charcuterie or stinky washed rind cheese for a classic pairing.

Try the following recipes for a pairing worthy of the best vintage Sparkling:

Salted cod tartlets

The more complex flavours of Vintage Sparkling are a good match for richly-flavoured fish dishes. Photo: Wine Selectors

Smoked salmon souffles

The flavours of smoked fish are well-suited to the layered characters of a Vintage Sparkling. Photo: Wine Selectors

Chorizo mushrooms

Vintage Sparkling’s deeper, richer flavours makes it ideal with more richly-flavoured plates like chorizo mushrooms. Photo: Wine Selectors

No doubt about it, Sparkling styles are far more versatile than what you may think when it comes to pairing with food. Our tip? Explore, experiment and enjoy!

