Best food matches for Sparkling wine

Looking for the perfect food match to go with your favourite Sparkling wine? You’ll find it here. Whether you’re partaking in NV or Vintage Sparkling, Prosecco or Sparkling Rosé, we’ve compiled our favourite Sparkling and food pairings for pure palate-pleasing pleasure, all in one place. Enjoy!

BEST FOOD MATCHES WITH NV SPARKLING

Usually light and fresh and made in a house style for consistency, non-vintage (NV) Sparkling wines are great with delicate and also fried food, as their zippy acidity and mouthfeel won’t overpower lighter flavours and will help balance any fat.

Try the following recipes for some wonderful flavour combinations with your NV Sparkling:

Vegetable pakoras with yoghurt dipping sauce

Sydney rock oysters with ginger and shallot dressing

SPARKLING SPLENDOUR 6-PACK RRP $166

You Pay $115.50 Shop Now SPARKLING SPLENDOUR DOZEN RRP $332

You Pay $219 Shop Now

BEST FOOD MATCHES WITH PROSECCO

Fresh and fruity and very versatile as a drink on its own or as a component in drinks like the delicious Aperol spritz, Prosecco is taking the world by storm and for good reason. It’s perfect with antipasto-style canapés or a cheese and fruit spread.

Try the following recipes for some perfect Prosecco pairings:

Prosciutto-wrapped prawns with rocker aioli

Jamon, fig and ricotta bruschette

Manchego cheese sticks with tomato jam

BEST FOOD MATCHES WITH SPARKLING ROSÉ

Premium Sparkling Rosés are usually fine-boned and beautifully textured, and much like their still cousins, are fantastic food wines.

Savoury food matches are ideal, and dishes containing ingredients high in umami – think tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan, anchovies and soy sauce – will often be your best choice.

Raise your Sparkling Rosé game with the following recipes for some ravishing pairings:

Asian chicken wingettes

Vietnamese rice paper rolls

White and black anchovy skewers

BEST FOOD MATCHES FOR VINTAGE SPARKLING

Usually richer and more complex in style than NV Sparkling, vintage examples are often aged before release for extra complexity.

As the name suggests, they’re made to reflect an actual vintage and are usually only produced when the conditions are deemed just right.

Choose deeper, more complex flavours with this style like smoked fish, charcuterie or stinky washed rind cheese for a classic pairing.

Try the following recipes for a pairing worthy of the best vintage Sparkling:

Salted cod tartlets

Smoked salmon souffles

Chorizo mushrooms

No doubt about it, Sparkling styles are far more versatile than what you may think when it comes to pairing with food. Our tip? Explore, experiment and enjoy!

There’s no better way to taste the greatness of Australian Sparkling than with a Splendorous Sparkling selection from Wine Selectors.

An excellent cross-section of Australia’s top Sparkling regions and styles, when you purchase the dozen not only will you save up to $113 you’ll also receive a bonus bottle of Bay of Fires Sparkling Cuvée Rosé NV (valued at $46, included with dozens only) – exclusive to readers of The New Daily!

This month from Wine Cellar

Previous Articles