News Labor retains 55-45 lead over Coalition in Newspoll as election nears
Updated:

Labor retains 55-45 lead over Coalition in Newspoll as election nears

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has failed to gain ground on Anthony Albanese’s Labor in the latest Newspoll. Photos: Getty
Labor has maintained its 10-point lead over the Coalition in the latest Newspoll, a matter of weeks before the federal election is expected to be called.

The exclusive poll, which was conducted for The Australian newspaper by YouGov between March 9 and March 12, surveyed 1520 voters nationally.

Support for the ALP and Coalition did not change since the previous Newspoll a fortnight earlier despite the Morrison government’s numerous announcements on defence, the deadly New South Wales and Queensland floods, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The poll found the Anthony Albanese-led Labor is retaining a 55-45 advantage over the Scott Morrison-led Coalition on a two-party-preferred basis – just as it has for the past three surveys.

The 10-point lead translates to a swing of 6.5 points against the government since the 2019 election and could worry sitting Liberal or Nationals MPs in 22 seats with margins less than this.

The Coalition remains unchanged on a primary vote of 35 per cent as  Labor upholds its primary vote of 41 per cent.

In terms of voting intentions the Greens fell a point to 8 per cent, which is a drop of almost 2.5 points since the 2019 election.

Support for Pauline Hanson’s One ­Nation remains consistent on three per cent, while Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party declined a point to 3 per cent despite already outspending the major parties on election advertising.

Interestingly, other minor parties – including independents – rose two points to 10 per cent, a two-point gain on the May 2019 result.

In the contest of leaders, Mr Albanese has drawn level with Mr Morrison as ­preferred prime minister for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

Mr Morrison (-14) trails the Opposition Leader (+2) in the overall approval ­ratings by 16 points.

Almost one in seven voters are yet to make up their minds about Mr Albanese, The Australian reports.

Topics:

Anthony Albanese Newspoll Scott Morrison
