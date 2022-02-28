Live

Anthony ­Albanese’s ALP has retained a 10-point lead over Scott Morrison’s Coalition in the latest Newspoll released on Sunday night.

The exclusive Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper surveyed 1525 voters nationally between Wednesday and Saturday.

With fewer than 90 days remaining before a federal election must be held and the Ukraine crisis dominating headlines, Labor still leads the Coalition 55-45 on a two party-preferred basis.

This translates to a swing of 6.5 points against the government since the 2019 election and a worrying sign for the 22 seats held by Liberal or Nationals MPs with margins less than this.

It mirrors many of the recent surveys in which the Morrison-led government has trailed by a large margin, despite a small gain in support for the Liberal-Nationals (up one point to 35 per cent in primary vote) in the past fortnight.

Labor continues to hold its post-election high of 41 per cent.

The anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown platform of Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (4 per cent) seems to be working with prospective voters as it has overtaken Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (3 per cent) as the largest fringe party nationally after the Greens (up one point to 9 per cent).

All other fringe parties and independents accounted for 8 per cent.

Interestingly, Mr Albanese has closed the gap of preferred Prime Minister to two points as he lifted two points to 40 per cent as Mr Morrison fell one point from the last Newspoll a fortnight ago.

Approval ratings for the Prime Minister lifted three points to 43 per cent, while dissatisfaction with his performance has fallen a point to 55 per cent.

Mr Albanese appears to have defied the Coalition’s negative campaign to discredit him as being soft on China as he also increased his approval rating by four points to 44 per cent. His disapproval ratings fell three points to 43 per cent.