The Morrison government’s response to the flood crisis in Queensland and NSW has found few fans this week, with some of the strongest attacks coming from unlikely sources.

In a week in which Barnaby Joyce sparred with the Sunrise ‘family’ and Prime Minister Scott Morrison was accused of hiding from media in Lismore, Senator Bridgett McKenzie was in the firing line while appearing on breakfast television Friday.

During his controversial visit to Lismore on Wednesday, Mr Morrison announced he would recommend a national emergency declaration be made for flood-hit communities in a bid to open up more funding.

The decision makes it easier for those affected by the floods to receive government support. But it took more than a week into the disaster to arrive – and left many asking why the delay was so long.

That was indeed the question posed repeatedly by Karl Stefanovic to Senator McKenzie – Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience – on Channel Nine’s Today show on Friday.

“Why did it take you so long to declare a natural disaster?” Stefanovic asked.

What followed was an explanation of the triggers for enacting emergency powers, before Senator McKenzie insisted the flood disasters were of a “compounding nature” rather than an emergency event.

“It started in Gympie and we’ve headed right down through Sydney, as the rains have rolled on over the course of a week,” Senator McKenzie said.

“It was the compounding nature of this natural disaster that allowed the threshold to be met for us to be able to call a national emergency.”

A bemused Stefanovic repeated the question, adding: “I just don’t know what that means.”

The question and apparent lack of answer continued in a heated back and forth until Senator McKenzie attempted to definitively explain why a state of emergency hadn’t been declared earlier.

“Advice from Emergency Management Australia, so they gave us advice that we have now reached the threshold for this to be termed a national disaster,” she said.

“The Prime Minister then has to consult with premiers, which he did, and both the Queensland and the NSW premiers have agreed that this does require this to be declared, and the Prime Minister is heading to the Governor-General today to do that.”

Stefanovic’s co-host Sarah Abo summed up the exchange for many viewers, ending the interview by simply saying: “Probably tells you all you need to know why it’s taken so long.”

The exchange was shared on Twitter by Qld Labor Senator Murray Watt, who added a second video that appeared to show then attorney-general Christian Porter contradicting Senator McKenzie’s explanation for the delay.

In explaining the legislation, Mr Porter said the Prime Minister had the power make a national disaster declaration without consulting state premiers.

