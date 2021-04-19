Scott Morrison has announced a royal commission into an epidemic of suicides among Australia’s defence force veterans, after months of resisting a mounting public campaign.

The government will also forge ahead with its plans for a separate national commissioner into veteran suicides, a mechanism that was blocked by parliament last year.

The Prime Minister said he hoped the body would “work together in a complementary way” with the royal commission.

In Sydney on Monday, Mr Morrison said the mental health of returning service members could come at “a far greater cost” than just the costs of conflict.

“When we commit to major deployments, particularly as we’ve seen in Afghanistan and Iraq … we understand what the cost of those deployments can be, in terms of putting those boots on the ground and the planes in the air and the ships to sea,” he said.

“But there is a far greater cost that is borne beyond those deployments and that is the mental toll taken on the veterans after they return… Increasingly, we must also understand the long tail of cost. And I just don’t mean the financial cost. More importantly, I mean the human cost.”

Mr Morrison said he would ask Governor-General David Hurley to convene a royal commission, with the draft terms of reference to be shared on Monday ahead of a four-week consultation period. He expects the royal commission to begin in July and run for up to two years, and will ask state premiers to join their governments to the inquiry for a “joint Commonwealth-State royal commission.”

Veterans’ groups and retired soldiers have long pushed for a royal commission, as has Senator Jacqui Lambie and the Labor opposition. But the government has previously rebuffed suggestions of a royal commission, preferring plans for a permanent special commissioner into the issue of veterans’ suicide.

More recently, Mr Morrison said the government didn’t oppose a royal commission, after the parliament voted in favour of one.

But the PM said on Monday that he would push on with plans to revive the national commissioner, after failing to get it through the Senate. The government wanted the national commissioner to be a permanent body to deal with the suicide issue, and Mr Morrison said it would be a vehicle to implement the royal commission’s final recommendations.

“We will be bringing forward amendments to the bill that is currently before the Parliament to ensure that these two initiatives work together in a complementary way,” Mr Morrison said.

“The royal commission will look at past deaths by suicide, including suspected suicides and lived experience of suicide risks from a systemic point of view, while the national commissioner will have a forward looking role, including overseeing the implementation of the royal commission’s recommendations.”

Former attorney-general Christian Porter said last December the government didn’t want to run a time-limited royal commission and a rolling special commission at the same time, claiming it would be a “massive duplication”. New amendments to the national commissioner’s role, which have not yet been circulated, may look to eliminate such duplication.

The announcement came just hours after Defence Minister Peter Dutton, who took over the portfolio in March, again said he was in favour of a royal commission.

Mr Dutton said earlier in April the government wanted “a standing royal commission” into veteran suicides, but he wanted it to run “in concert with a continuing arrangement where families can continue to receive justice.”

Senator Lambie has called for a royal commission since 2014, and slammed the government’s independent commissioner as “crap”.

The decision comes the same day Mr Dutton announced another controversial change of tack, saying he would reverse the decision to strip meritorious unit citations from special forces soldiers who served in Afghanistan.

The move to strip those honours came after a recommendation from the Brereton report into alleged war crimes by Australian troops in the Middle East, and had sparked outrage in the defence community.

More than 3000 soldiers will no longer have their awards taken away. Instead, only those convicted of war crimes will lose their meritorious unit citations.

Mr Dutton said while it was important to ensure people who’d done the wrong thing were held to account, he did not want the many punished for the actions of a few.

“We shouldn’t be punishing the 99 per cent for the sins of 1 per cent,” he told 2GB radio.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 131 114, beyondblue on 1300 224 636 or Soldier On Australia on 1300 620 380

-with AAP