ASFA figures show many retirees die with no money in super

But while median retirement balances were still relatively modest in 2017-18 – as the above chart demonstrates – the situation appears to be changing rapidly.

APRA figures for the five years to 2020 show both overall super investments and the amount being paid out to retirees have jumped dramatically.

Overall super balances rocketed from $1.96 trillion in June 2015 to $2.87 trillion five years later, a rise of 32 per cent, despite the fact that June 2020 was in the middle of the pandemic market slump.

Overall investment income in super rose 20 per cent to $193.7 billion by June 2019 and the average super benefit paid out to members rose 51 per cent to $27,920.

Total benefit payouts to retirees were up 55 per cent to $55.42 billion.

Those dramatic increases came despite the fact that population grew only 1.5 per cent annually and the retirement age population grew at 2.9 per cent, according to the government’s research paper, Australia’s Ageing Population.

Boomer push for higher super

Those figures show that many retirees will be in a better financial position in coming years than their elders were after a lifetime in the workforce, economist and former Rudd-Gillard government minister Craig Emerson said.

But despite that growth, the superannuation guarantee will still need to rise from the current 9.5 per cent of wages to 12 per cent, as has been legislated, he said.

“While the Retirement Income Review and the Grattan Institute found that 9.5 per cent would be enough, that is politically not going to work,” Dr Emerson said.

“The large and growing baby boomer cohort that is retiring aren’t going to regard the age pension as adequate, so the super guarantee needs to be increased to prevent them having to live on the pension [in part of their retirement].

“Baby boomers, if they get angry, will have the political power to force governments to increase the age pension by a large amount if the super guarantee is not increased.”

Although growing super balances would deliver a better outcome for more retirees in the future, many people will miss out on this increased prosperity, said Ian Henschke, chief advocate with National Seniors Australia.

“[The ASFA] report highlights again that there are winners and losers in the current system, with 1.7 million retirees not having super at all,” Mr Henschke said.

“If we have one of the best retirement systems in the world, then we need to investigate why that is.”

Financial literacy is key

Deborah Ralston, a professorial fellow at Monash University and one of the authors of the government’s Retirement Income Review, said the low balances of many retirees highlighted the need for more financial education.

“There is a lot of talk about using super efficiently, but that doesn’t mean spending all your super,” Professor Ralston said.

“It means using it intelligently. A lot of people pay a few bills then put the rest into a term deposit.

“They should put it into an allocated pension and earn an income through retirement.

“Funds need to give members education and guidance on how to use their super in retirement well.”

The New Daily is owned by Industry Super Holdings