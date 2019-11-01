Donald Trump has had interesting body language with wife Melania since his inauguration, including her swatting his hand away and using props including giant hats and a gorgon stare to stop him kissing her.

Much has been read into Mrs Trump’s reactions to her husband. Now a story now doing the rounds in Washington has it that the president himself has gone there about how Melania feels about him.

Speaking on October 29 at a Republican fundraiser, Mr Trump reportedly half-joked that if he was in a tragedy FLOTUS would not be overcome with grief.

The president was discussing Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded in a 2017 mass shooting of Republicans by a Bernie Sanders supporter, when he talked how Melania really feels, according to Politico.

“[Scalise’s wife] cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day,” is what Mr Trump is said to have said.

“I mean, not many wives would react that way to tragedy.

“I know mine wouldn’t.”

Mr Trump, 73, made the crack while addressing the fundraiser for about an hour and was “unscripted, unfiltered and totally in his element”, said Politico.

He waxed wide and loud about “the best name” of a politician (North Carolina’s Patrick McHenry), the worst (Trump critic Mitt Romney) and the best family (that of Pennsylvania’s John Joyce, who has a “looker” wife.)

While the White House hasn’t confirmed Mr Trump’s Melania comment, what is definite is that the President did an explosive radio interview with Brexit leader Nigel Farage that was broadcast on Thursday.

In it, Mr Trump urged Mr Farage to join forces with PM Boris Johnson to beat “bad” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“You’re like a great tea leaf reader. I wish you two guys could get together,” Mr Trump said.

He brushed off a challenge to impeach him for allegations of encouraging foreign interference in US politics, dismissing his rivals as the “do-nothing Democrats”.

Seemingly of more interest to Mr Trump than the state of his presidency was the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family, who he met and dined with during a state visit to the UK in June.

Ahead of that trip the President made headlines by calling Meghan “nasty” but that controversy didn’t stop him talking about her again.

Mr Trump said he watched a recent high-profile documentary about the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, and thinks she’s taking media criticism too seriously.

“I guess you’ve got to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very personally,” he said. “I can understand it. But I don’t know her.”

Meghan and Harry were too busy posting about Halloween and “our little pumpkin” – son Archie, 6 months – to worry about the president.

Mr Trump said during his visit he enjoyed meeting Harry – “we had something that was so incredible” – and that while he rarely compliments people, he’s prepared to break that rule for the Queen.

The monarch is “an incredible woman”, Mr Trump said.

“I sat next to her, and she was smiling and having a good time and I was smiling and having a good time,” he said of the state dinner he and family members including daughters Ivanka and Tiffany attended at Buckingham Palace.

“It was really a great evening, and I was told that she enjoyed it and I can tell you I enjoyed it.”