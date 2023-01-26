The Australian Open is bracing for a repeat of chaotic scenes on Friday, with crowds of Russian and Serbian supporters expected to watch two of the countries’ top players take to Centre Court in the semi-finals.

Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov will take on Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas at 2:30pm, and Serbian star Novak Djokovic will play American Tommy Paul at 7:30pm.

However, all eyes will be on the Serb for more than just his tennis prowess after his father Srdjan became enmired in controversy on Wednesday night.

The senior Djokovic mingled with a group of fans as they gathered on the stairs outside Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena, reciting pro-Russian chants.

Several were either holding or wearing various Russian flags, with some displaying the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by pro-Russian online commentator Simeon Boikov, better known by his social media moniker Aussie Cossack, Mr Djokovic is heard saying in Serbian: “Long live the Russians.”

Russian protesters at Melbourne Park

There are also reports that Mr Djokovic posed with a Russian nationalist holding a flag with Mr Putin’s face and wearing a controversial Z T-shirt at the Australian Open.

Past and present Russian flags, the Russian Eagle flag, Belarusian flags and items of clothing with the Z symbol – which is used to promote Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – are prohibited at Melbourne Park.

A TA spokesperson told TND that players and their teams had been reminded of the tournament’s ban on Russian and Belarusian flags.

“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted. One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters,” they said.

“Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

A Victoria Police spokesperson told The New Daily that they are not anticipating any further incidents will take place on Friday.

They said Victoria Police officers are always present on-site and, while they were not making additional preparations for Friday, they would monitor and respond where necessary.

‘Such a disgrace’

The Ukrainian ambassador, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, has already condemned Russian flags being displayed during the Melbourne grand slam. He also called on Tennis Australia to enforce its “neutral flag” policy.

“It’s a full package. Among the Serbian flags, there is a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol or chanting pro-Russian songs. It’s such a disgrace,” he said of Wednesday’s display.

Tennis Australia had initially allowed spectators to bring Russian and Belarusian banners to Melbourne Park, as long as they caused no disruption.

The policy was reversed last Tuesday after a Russian flag was prominently displayed courtside during a match involving Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl.

The Russian embassy called the ban “another example of unacceptable politicisation of sports”.

The rule has been flouted on multiple occasions but Wednesday night’s incident was clearly the most blatant.

Russian and Belarusian players, such as Russians Rublev and Khachanov and star Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, are allowed to compete in Melbourne, but must do so under a neutral banner.

They were banned by the All England club from participating at Wimbledon last year in reaction to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is Belarus’ largest and most important economic and political partner.

Novak’s stance

While Djokovic is yet to address the allegations surrounding his father, he himself has had a mixed response to the conflict in Ukraine.

In March of 2022, he showed support for Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who enlisted for his country’s reserve army.

Stakhovsky had shared a screenshot to his Instagram story which showed his WhatsApp conversation with the Serbian star.

“Thinking of you, hope all calms down soon,” Djokovic wrote.

“Please let me know what would be the best address to send help … financial help, any other help as well.”

Months later, Djokovic came under fire when he criticised Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the 2022 tournament.

“I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war,” Djokovic told reporters at the Serbia Open.

“I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history,” he said.

“However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good.”

-with AAP