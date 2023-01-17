Russian, Belarusian flags banned at Open

Live

Fans have been barred from displaying Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after an incident at a match on Monday involving Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl.

Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to compete at the first grand slam tournament of 2023, but must do so under a neutral banner.

They were banned by the All England club from participating at Wimbledon last year in reaction to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis Australia (TA) had initially permitted spectators to bring Russian and Belarusian flags to Melbourne Park, as long as they did not cause disruption.

But that policy was reversed on Tuesday morning after a Russian flag was prominently displayed courtside during Baindl’s three-set victory over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, drawing condemnation on social media from Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko.

“Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open,” TA said in a statement.

“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption.

“Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.

“The ban will be effective immediately.

“We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”