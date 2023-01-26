Djokovic’s dad poses with Russian protesters at Aus Open

Live

Novak Djokovic’s family has become embroiled in an ugly Australian Open protest, after the Serbian champ’s father apparently posed with pro-Putin demonstrators.

Four Australian Open spectators, including a man holding a Russian flag with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s face on it, were being questioned by Victoria Police on Thursday after allegedly threatening security at Melbourne Park.

It followed scenes late on Wednesday when a group of fans gathered on the stairs outside Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena and recited pro-Russia chants. Several were either holding or wearing various Russian flags.

The fans chanted “Russia, Serbia” after Djokovic defeated Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets to head to the semifinal of the Melbourne grand slam.

On Thursday it emerged that Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, can apparently be seen with the fans in footage uploaded to social media. They appear to chant: “Long live Russia”.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube by pro-Russian online commentator Simeon Boikov, who is better known by his social media moniker Aussie Cossack.

He captioned part of the video: “Novak Djokovic’s father makes bold political statement”.

Russian protesters at Melbourne Park

There are also reports that Mr Djokovic posed with a Russian nationalist holding a flag with Mr Putin’s face and wearing a controversial Z T-shirt at the Australian Open.

Two men were seen wearing the shirts in the Australian Open crowd on Wednesday. One held up a flag with a picture of Mr Putin.

Past and present Russian flags, the Russian Eagle flag, Belarusian flags and items of clothing with the Z symbol – which is used to promote Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – are prohibited at Melbourne Park.

“Four people in the crowd leaving the stadium revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” a Tennis Australia spokesperson said.

“Victoria Police intervened and are continuing to question them.

“The comfort and safety of everyone is our priority and we work closely with security and authorities.”

A Tennis Australia spokesperson provided additional statements to The New Daily, and said players and their teams had been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols.

“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted. One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters,” they said.

“Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

The spokesperson said they were unable to provide further details regarding the identity of the patron, and have been told by Victoria Police that it is regarding an unrelated matter.

Serbian fans will return to Melbourne Park on Friday to watch Novak Djokovic play his semi-final match against American Tommy Paul.

Another Russian player, Karen Khachanov, will also appear to face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals.

A Victoria Police spokesperson told The New Daily that they are not anticipating any further incidents will take place on Friday.

They said Victoria Police officers are always present on-site and, while they were not making additional preparations for Friday, they would monitor and respond where necessary.

They had no further updates to share regarding Thursday night’s incident.

Djokovic is yet to comment on the allegations about his father.

‘Such a disgrace’

The Ukrainian ambassador, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, has already condemned Russian flags being displayed during the Melbourne grand slam. He also called on Tennis Australia to enforce its “neutral flag” policy.

“It’s a full package. Among the Serbian flags, there is a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol or chanting pro-Russian songs. It’s such a disgrace,” he said of Wednesday’s display.

Tennis Australia had initially allowed spectators to bring Russian and Belarusian banners to Melbourne Park, as long as they caused no disruption.

The policy was reversed last Tuesday after a Russian flag was prominently displayed courtside during a match involving Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl.

The Russian embassy called the ban “another example of unacceptable politicisation of sports”.

The rule has been flouted on multiple occasions but Wednesday night’s incident was clearly the most blatant.

Russian and Belarusian players, such as Russians Rublev and Khachanov and star Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, are allowed to compete in Melbourne, but must do so under a neutral banner.

They were banned by the All England club from participating at Wimbledon last year in reaction to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is Belarus’ largest and most important economic and political partner.

-with AAP