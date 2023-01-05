Djokovic may miss events, as US tightens rules

Live

Novak Djokovic may be back playing in Australia – but he’s set to miss major US events this year again due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

It follows United States authorities announcing on Wednesday that non-nationals would need to have taken their shots to enter the country.

A statement from the Transportation Security Administration said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.

Indian Wells runs from March 6-19 and the Miami Open from March 20-April 2. That means Djokovic risks missing the ATP’s two major hardcourt tournaments if he continues to decide against COVID vaccination.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to defend his Australian Open crown last year after being deported from Australia on the eve of the Melbourne grand slam due to his unvaccinated status.

Djokovic, who has won 21 grand slam titles, was also not able to travel to New York for the 2022 US Open without proof of vaccination, the same reason that had forced him to miss tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

The nine-times Australian Open champion is warming up for the 2023 season in Adelaide ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, which starts on January 16. His mandatory three-year ban on travel to Australia after being deported was waived in November.

That decision has opened a path for Djokovic to target a 10th title at Melbourne Park and potentially tie Rafael Nadal’s mark of 22 majors.

Djokovic, who previously stated he would miss grand slams rather than have the COVID vaccine, said last week that he would never forget how it felt to be deported from Australia but hoped to move on from the incident.

“What happened 12 months ago wasn’t easy to digest for some time but at the same time, I had to move on,” Djokovic said last week in his first public comments since landing in Australia.

Playing in a packed stadium in Adelaide this week, the Serbian former world No.1 said he held no grudges against Australia.

“What you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that’s what I’ll attract, so I don’t want to do that. I don’t hold a grudge,” Djokovic said.

“I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports and spread good energy.

-with AAP