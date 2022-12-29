Novak Djokovic insists there are no hard feelings on his return to Australia – but he can’t guarantee he’ll ever completely move past the saga that torpedoed his 2022 Australian Open hopes.

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne amid a media and fan storm almost 12 months ago after a visa dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status – at a time when Australia was still subject to strict biosecurity regulations.

“It’s one of those things that sticks with you, stays with you for, I guess, the rest of your life,” he said on Thursday in Adelaide, in his first public statements in Australia since his controversial deportation.

“[It’s] something that I’ve never experienced before and hopefully never again.

“But it is a valuable life experience for me and something that, as I said, will stay there, but I have to move on.

“Coming back to Australia speaks [to] how I feel about this country, how I feel about playing here.”

Australia’s vaccine regulations have since been lifted.

In November, the federal government overturned the three-year ban that came with Djokovic’s deportation and granted him a visa to return for the summer of tennis.

The world No.5 touched down in Australia on Tuesday ahead of the Adelaide International, where he will limber up for his return to Melbourne Park.

On Thursday afternoon, he fronted the media for the first time since that ignominious exit.

Djokovic hits court ahead of Adelaide tournament

Earlier on Thursday, Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said Djokovic was “concerned” about how the Melbourne crowds would react, a year after his detention and deportation.

“We have spoken about [a possible negative crowd reaction] and he, as any athlete, would be concerned about it,” Tiley said.

“But it’s one thing that he’s just doing the best that he can as a player. There’s a great deal of respect for him as a player, as an athlete, and what he’s achieved in the game and continues to achieve.

“And I think the Australian public and community appreciate that.”

Later on Thursday, Djokovic said he was ready to rekindle his love affair with the country on his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and had so far been welcomed with open arms.

“It’s great to be back in Australia,” he said.

“It’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It’s by far my most successful grand slam.

“I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive. Obviously [fan reaction] is not something that I can predict.

“I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd.”

Djokovic said the fact he had returned to Australia proved he held no grudges. But he admitted that, while he could forgive, it would be hard to ever forget his deportation.

“Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, anybody who is close to me. It’s obviously disappointing to leave the country like that,” he said.

“You can’t forget those events.

“It’s one of these things that stays with you for I guess the rest of your life.”

Djokovic will be looking for a record-extending 10th Australian Open singles title when he turns up to Melbourne Park in just over a fortnight.

To do so, he will likely have to get past arch rival Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard, who is Melbourne grand slam’s defending champion, described Djokovic’s return to Australia as “good for tennis” this week.

“Novak is here. Good for tennis, good probably for the fans. Best players on court, always better,” he said on Wednesday.

Nadal is in Sydney, playing for Spain in the United Cup, the new Australian-based mixed team tournament that kicks off the 2023 ATP and WTA tours.

“The highest motivation to try to start well. It’s always important to start well for me, for the confidence,” he said.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for me. Main thing for me now is recover the positive feelings on court, being competitive. I hope to. I am ready to make that happen, but let’s see.”

Djokovic chose Adelaide over the United Cup.

“I chose Adelaide because I wanted to get a tournament ahead of the Australian Open and I thought the Union (sic) Cup was a bit too early for me,” he said.

“I just wanted a normal 250 event.”

The Adelaide International begins on New Year’s Day.

It will also play host to top-10 players Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

“It’s really not a 250 event, it seems like it’s a 500 event or maybe even a 1000. Some of the best players in the world are playing here,” Djokovic said.

The United Cup began in Sydney on Thursday night with a match between Alex de Minaur and Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

De Minaur was promoted to Australia’s top seed after Nick Kyrgios withdrew, citing injury.

-with AAP