‘Chances are very high’: Serena Williams’ big hint

Serena Williams says the chances of her returning to tennis action are "very high".
Serena Williams says the chances of her returning to the court are “very high,” despite declaring her intention to step away from tennis before the US Open last month.

Though she deliberately avoided saying she would retire prior to the tournament, instead saying she planned to “evolve” away from the sport, many believed Williams’ third-round exit at Flushing Meadows last month was the last time she would be seen playing competitive tennis.

Her defeat to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic was met with the kind of fanfare that suggested Williams was calling time on an illustrious career that included 23 grand slam titles, the second most in history behind Margaret Court.

But Williams implied she could yet step on the court again when speaking at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday.

In quotes collected by the San Francisco Standard, she said: “I am not retired.

“The chances [of me returning] are very high. You can come to my house and [see] I have a court.”

The sporting legend’s latest hints follow similar cryptic remarks in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September, just two weeks after her US Open finale.

Fallon asked if there was any chance Williams might mimic US football legend Tom Brady. His NFL retirement last February lasted less than a month before he returned to the sport.

“Tom Brady started an amazing trend,” Williams said.

“That’s all I am going to say.”

-with AAP

