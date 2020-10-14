Melania book author accused of breaking non-disclosure agreement

The US Justice Department has sued the author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, claiming she broke their nondisclosure agreement.

In a lawsuit filed in US District Court in Washington on Tuesday (local time), Justice Department lawyers said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide who fell out with the first lady, failed to submit a review draft of her book to government.

Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady offers an unflattering portrayal of President Donald Trump’s wife.

Ms Wolkoff said she had fulfilled all the terms of her agreement with Melania Trump and the confidentiality provisions ended “when the White House terminated the agreement”.

“The President and first lady’s use of the US Department of Justice to silence me is a violation of my First Amendment Rights and a blatant abuse of the government to pursue their own personal interests and goals,” she said.

She said she had exercised her right of free expression and “I will not be deterred by these bullying tactics”.

The complaint said the Justice Department has jurisdiction because of the first lady’s traditional public role dating back to Martha Washington, wife of the first US president, George Washington.

The government asked that any profits Ms Wolkoff might realise from the book and subsequent movie deal or documentaries be set aside into a “constructive trust” with the monies ultimately going to the Treasury Department.