Trump cleared to return to post-COVID campaigning

US President Donald Trump’s physician says the President has completed his course of therapy for the coronavirus, and has remained stable since returning to the White House.

He could return to public engagements as early as Saturday.

In a memo released by the White House on Friday (Australian time), Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump had responded “extremely well” to treatment without any evidence of adverse effects.

Mr Trump was taken to hospital on Friday after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus. He returned to the White House on Monday.

“Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness,” Dr Conley wrote.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Mr Trump, who has been confined to the White House with the illness that he has sought to play down, said earlier he did not believe he was contagious and was feeling good enough to resume campaign rallies.

Such rallies, particularly held indoors, have raised concern among public health experts about spreading the virus.

“I’d love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night,” Mr Trump said.

He added: “If I’m at a rally, I stand by myself very far away from everybody.”

On Thursday (Australian time), Mr Trump released a video claiming he felt great, and that catching the virus was a “blessing from God”.

“Perhaps you recognise me, it’s your favourite President,” Mr Trump said before praising America’s doctors and nurses.

He also used the video – shot in a garden at the White House – to claim the experimental antibody cocktail produced by biotech company Regeneron that he was treated with – and which has rarely been administered outside clinical trials – was a “cure” for coronavirus.

“It was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately,” he said.

