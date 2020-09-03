White House officials’ scathing responses to tell-all Melania Trump book

Melania Trump and her team are not happy about the recent tell-all memoir about her.

In fact, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s book has seemingly incensed Ms Trump so much that two White House officials have spoken out.

Released on September 1, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady details Wolkoff’s close relationship and eventual fall out with Ms Trump, and includes alleged conversations that were covertly recorded.

White House communications director and press secretary Stephanie Grisham hit back at Wolkoff in a scathing statement, labelling her “dishonest”.

“Anybody who secretly tapes their self-described best friend is by definition dishonest,” said Ms Grisham, who is also Ms Trump’s chief of staff.

“The book is not only full of mistruths and paranoia, it is based on some imagined need for revenge.

“Wolkoff builds herself up while belittling and blaming everyone she worked with, yet she still managed to be the victim.

“Sadly, this is a deeply insecure woman whose need to be relevant defies logic.”

But for all the “mistruths” it supposedly espouses, Wolkoff’s book seems to have managed to rattle some cages in the White House.

Judd Deere, White House spokesperson, also weighed in on the drama, comparing the memoir to the other Trump tell-all books that have recently hit shelves.

The Art of Her Deal by Mary Jordan and Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump have been bestsellers since they were released in June and July.

“This is just one more book among a long list that have sought to profit off of lies and mischaracterisations meant to harm the First Family,” Mr Deere told The Hill.

“The President and this entire White House are focused on making our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous – not some book that belongs in the fiction section.”

Audios, Melania …

One of the key claims surrounding Wolkoff’s book is whether or not she taped conversations with her friend of 15 years.

Speaking to ABC News, Wolkoff remained vague about the rumours, but said the contents of Melania and Me could be corroborated.

“I’m not going to comment on whether there’s audio or not,” Wolkoff said.

“I can back up everything that’s in the book 100 per cent … and Donald and Melania know that.”

The friendship between the women fell apart following an investigation into Donald Trump’s 2017 Inauguration Committee.

Wolkoff claims she was scapegoated by the Trumps over financial irregularities which, she claims, has devastated her career.

“I’m working with three different prosecutors, and it’s taken over my life,” she said.