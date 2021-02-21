Epstein had secret videos of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, alleges author

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had secret video tapes of former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, according to a new book.

The explosive allegations were detailed in Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, written by former CBS producer Ira Rosen, who claims Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell told him about the tapes.

It comes as pressure mounts on the British royal family to strip Prince Andrew of his military titles after Prince Harry lost his for removing himself as a “working member” of the royal family.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after a train-wreck BBC interview about his friendship with the late Epstein.

Before the 2016 election, Rosen said he arranged a meeting with Ms Maxwell to try to get her to admit there were secret tapes of Mr Trump.

“I want the tapes. I know he (Epstein) was videotaping everyone and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls,” Rosen says he told Ms Maxwell.

Financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

He died by suicide in jail a month later, but questions remain about his life, crimes and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

Ms Maxwell is currently in a New York prison awaiting trial on charges relating to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

When Ms Maxwell responded by saying she didn’t know where the tapes were kept, Rosen claims he reminded her that Mr Trump could beat former Democrat leader Hillary Clinton and win the presidency if the alleged tapes stayed a secret.

Then, he claims Ms Maxwell looked him directly in the eyes and said: “I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump, you have to do Clinton.”

That’s how Rosen discovered Epstein also had tapes of former president Clinton.

But Ms Maxwell insisted Epstein never told her where the alleged tapes were, so she couldn’t get them even if she wanted, according to Rosen.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Clinton have been photographed with Epstein over many years, but deny any wrongdoing. Nor has any ever been proven.

Mr Clinton has downplayed their friendship, while Mr Trump has also worked to distance himself from Epstein in recent years.

So far, Ms Maxwell has remained tight-lipped about the video tapes of Mr Clinton, Mr Trump or other high-profile friends of Epstein like Prince Andrew, who now risks losing his military titles.

Despite not undertaking any official royal duties since 2019, Prince Andrew continues to hold a number of military roles, which include colonel of the elite British Army infantry, the Grenadier Guards.

However, that could soon change following public outrage on Friday when Buckingham Palace announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as working royals in March, have lost their royal patronages.

Now that Prince Harry must hand back his military titles, pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to return his over his links to Epstein.