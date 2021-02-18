Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to lose patronages as probation period ends

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expected to be officially stripped of their royal titles and patronages, as their one-year post-royal family probation period comes to a close.

Buckingham Palace will notify the couple about whether or not they will continue to spearhead the charities and organisations linked to their names in the coming weeks.

By March 31, Prince Harry will find out whether or not he will remain patron for the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League and the London Marathon.

Meghan is the patron for Britain’s National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Prince Harry, a former army captain, is also likely to lose his three honorary military appointments.

They include Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

The appointments had been put on hold during the probation period, which followed the couple’s departure as “working royals” at the end of March 2020.

It is speculated their roles as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust may also be revoked.

It’s also been more than a year since the couple used their His/Her Highness titles. However, it is thought they are likely to retain them, along with titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.