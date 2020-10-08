As she faces more appalling allegations of sexual assault, Ghislaine Maxwell has enlisted the help of a lawyer who once defended one of Obama Bin Laden’s henchmen.

Jeffrey Epstein’s former flame and business partner is in jail in New York awaiting her trial in July for child sex trafficking.

As Ms Maxwell counts down the months, more accusers are coming forward with harrowing accounts of alleged abuse at the hands of Ms Maxwell and the late Epstein.

The most recent called herself Samantha, as she gave a graphic interview to The Sun. Samantha says she was 21 when the pair “stole my whole life”.

She told the news outlet she was a student, working as a masseuse for Epstein when she was told to recruit younger friends.

She found a fellow student who was 19. Eager to please and continue earning the $US400 she’d get paid per massage, Samantha told the girl to say she was 16.

Ms Maxwell found out the girl’s true age, and that it was Samantha who’d instructed her to lie.

Samantha says her punishment was a horrific sexual assault – instigated by Ms Maxwell – where she was gagged, raped and that culminated in Epstein “joining in”.

The New Daily has chosen not to publish the graphic details of the alleged assault, which Samantha said drove her to flee New York City for Los Angeles, where she lost “my ambition, my drive and my future”.

The details were revealed as Samantha became the latest accuser to apply for compensation from the fund created by Epstein’s estate, but said Ms Maxwell was the “real monster”.

Bring in the ‘super lawyer’

It’s not yet known if legal action against Ms Maxwell will stem from these allegations, but the fallen British socialite is making sure she’s got the lawyer fit for the task, if more charges do fall against her.

Already facing charges of grooming and abusing three underage girls, Ms Maxwell has reportedly retained Bobbi Sternheim, a favourite of Mafia bosses and career criminals.

But Ms Sternheim is best known for defending al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden’s lieutenant Khaled al-Fawwaz.

Al-Fawwaz is currently serving life in jail, after being found guilty of being involved in a 1998 bombing of two US embassies in Africa, which claimed the lives of 224 people.

Epstein took his own life in a New York jail in August last year, awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

There’s been fears and rumours that Ms Maxwell won’t live to see her day in court – either by her own hand or that of others – something Samantha says she doesn’t want to happen.

Samantha told The Sun she wants Ms Maxwell to pay the price in jail time, believing she was the true mastermind behind the sordid sex ring that surrounds the pair.

“I just don’t think Epstein was the monster behind it more than it was her. She was the real monster in my opinion,” said Samantha, now 48.