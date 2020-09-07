Hair-raising claims alleged in Donald Trump’s tell-all memoir

Donald Trump was so obsessed with Barack Obama that he hired an actor to ‘play’ the former president in a video, so he could berate and bully him, an explosive tell-all book alleges.

A still photo from the apparent video appears alongside further details of Mr Trump’s fixation on Obama, in the pages of Michael Cohen’s Disloyal: A Memoir.

The President’s former attorney, Cohen is set to finally release his tell-all book this week about his time with Mr Trump, after winning a legal battle to finish writing it.

According to Cohen’s book, Mr Trump was obsessed with discrediting his predecessor Mr Obama, hung up on his race as much as his politics.

In public, he questioned his birthplace. In private, he called him a “Manchurian candidate” and slandered his Ivy League degree.

Cohen’s memoir goes as far as to allege Mr Trump used openly racist language when talking about Hispanics and Blacks.

“Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a sh-thole. They are all complete f—–g toilets,” Cohen writes, according to advance copies provided to US news outlets, including The Washington Post.

“I will never get the Hispanic vote,” the President allegedly said.

“Like the blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people.”

The White House has dismissed the memoir as “fan fiction”, and has been at pains to point out that Cohen is a convicted criminal.

Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence for crimes he committed when he was working for Mr Trump.

He admitted that he lied to Congress on Mr Trump’s behalf, and paid off two women to stay quiet about their affairs with the President, the latter of which Mr Trump has denied.

“I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: A cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man,” Cohen writes in a chapter he published as a teaser last month.

Cohen was released from jail earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, but was ordered back in. He had to seek an exemption from the government in order to finish his book.

Every hairy situation

With the release of Disloyal, the world will finally find out the secrets behind Mr Trump’s hair, Cohen claims.

The delicate arrangement of Trump’s combover serves to cover up “unsightly scars on his scalp from a failed hair-implant operation in the 1980s”.

(We’ve already heard Trump is unhappy with the shower pressure, because it makes washing one’s hair quite the task.)

Cohen continues to describe seeing the President with his hair ‘undone’: “His strands of dyed-golden hair reached below his shoulders along the right side of his head and on his back, like a balding Allman Brother or strung-out old ’60s hippie.”

The reading season is here

The Trump family can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to tell-all releases.

Wife Melania has been fending off headlines, with the release of her own tell-all memoir, penned by a former best friend.

Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady further muddies the relationship between Melania and Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims to have secretly recorded the First Lady hanging “trash talk” on Ivanka.