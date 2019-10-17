The US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American forces out of north-east Syria, which cleared the way for Turkey’s offensive against US-allied Syrian Kurds.

Dozens of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined the majority Democrats in favour of the resolution which was passed 354-60.

It came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a Democratic leaders’ White House meeting was cut short after Mr Trump had a “meltdown” over the vote.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schmumer said the politicians walked out after Mr Trump allegedly called Ms Pelosi a “third-rate politician,” according to Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

“I think that vote – the size of the vote, more than two-one of the Republicans voted to oppose what the President did – probably got to the President. Because he was shaken up by it,” Ms Pelosi said afterwards

“That’s why we couldn’t continue in the meeting – because he was just not relating to the reality of it.”

For his part, Mr Trump aimed the same meltdown accusation at Ms Pelosi.

For their part, Republican leaders said Ms Pelosi’s behaviour was “unbecoming”, and criticised her for “storming out”.

Wednesday’s vote underscored overwhelming unhappiness in Congress over Mr Trump’s action, which many politicians view as abandoning Kurdish fighters who had been fighting alongside Americans to defeat Islamic State militants.

They also angrily denounced the release from prison of Islamic State fighters since Turkey’s offensive began a week ago.

“That was a betrayal of our partners. It was a gift to Russia, a gift to Iran, a gift to ISIS and a gift to [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad,” said Representative Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who sponsored the resolution.

The resolution backed by the House opposes Mr Trump’s decision to remove the troops and calls on his administration to present a “clear and specific” plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.

It also calls on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to immediately end the offensive, seeks continued US support for Syrian Kurdish communities through humanitarian support and also calls on the US to work to ensure that Turkey’s military acts with restraint.

Also on Wednesday, Mr Trump released an extraordinary letter he had sent to Mr Erdogan, calling on the Turkish president to “work out a good deal!” and warning him not to be a “tough guy” or “fool”.

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on him to “work out a good deal!” and warning him not to be a “tough guy” or “fool” https://t.co/aIkWHzt7Cz Photo: @trish_regan pic.twitter.com/CNxB4W4QTL — Bloomberg (@business) October 16, 2019

In the letter, dated October 9 (two days after the two leaders spoke on the phone), Mr Trump warned he could destroy Turkey’s economy if the situation in Syria is not contained and resolved in a humane way.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy –and I will,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Turkish government has said Mr Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi on October 22.

It gave no further details. Both countries have troops in Syria, where Turkey has launched a cross-border offensive targeting Kurdish YPG fighters.

Russian forces are supporting Syrian army troops moving into north-east Syria after the US started a military withdrawal.

-with AAP