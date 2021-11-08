Flight Centre threatens legal challenge to WA borders

Live

Flight Centre has flagged a legal challenge to Western Australia’s “unreasonable” border rules, with the state still months away from reopening to the rest of the country.

Chief executive Graham Turner said the company was consulting lawyers and tourism businesses – including some in WA – about seeking a potential judicial review of the closed borders in the Federal Court.

“It has affected a lot of people quite badly from a business point of view, particularly in travel, tourism, airlines and airports, but also, you know, I’ve really feel for the people who haven’t been able to see their close relatives, their parents, grandparents for quite a long time,” Mr Turner told the ABC on Monday.

“There is a whole range of different issues that come with closed borders and lockdowns, much more so than just COVID infection, which luckily we’ve got a very effective vaccine.”

Mr Turner said Flight Centre felt it had a good case to challenge WA Premier Mark McGowan’s decision to keep his state’s borders closed until 90 per cent of over-12s had been vaccinated – which is not expected until February.

‘It is not necessarily going to change the world if we win, but it certainly will change the interstate travel in the short term,” Mr Turner said.

It came as Prime Minister Scott Morrison also took a swipe at WA’s hard line on borders on Monday. He said the plan, revealed by Mr McGowan last Friday, would do “more harm than good”.

“The modelling done by the Doherty Institute makes it very clear and that’s what was agreed in the national plan, not just once but twice, and that is once you hit 80 per cent, double dose vaccination rates, then you’re able to move forward,” he said.

Mr McGowan dashed any hopes of Christmas reunions for separated Australian families with his conservative plan on Friday. He will not set a specific date for reopening until WA reaches 80 per cent vaccination, expected in the first half of December.

Last year, mining magnate Clive Palmer lost a High Court bid to have the WA border stance declared unconstitutional. Mr Turner said that was why Flight Centre was examining the potential of a judicial review, rather than a constitutional challenge.

“It is a significant difference,” he said.

“The other difference is there is widespread vaccinations now of not only the vulnerable people but everyone over 16. The circumstances have changed dramatically, for the better, obviously.”

He said the company was most focussed on WA because it seemed “the most unreasonable”. But it might also look at Tasmania, which has also set a 90 per cent vaccination rate to open up.

NSW closes in on 90 per cent vaxxed

An unvaccinated man in his 30s with no significant underlying health conditions was one of seven COVID-19 deaths reported in NSW on Monday, as the state nears its 90 per cent full vaccination rate.

The man, from south-west Sydney, died at Royal North Shore Hospital.

The other six deaths include two women who died at an Albury aged-care facility, where they acquired their infections, and a Sydney man in his 80s who died at Prince of Wales Hospital, where he caught the virus.

Meanwhile, the percentage of eligible people aged 16 and over in NSW with two vaccine doses is 89.9 per cent while 93.9 per cent have had at least one.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said reaching 90 per cent full vaccination would be “momentous”.

“We’re really getting back to normality here in NSW,” he said.

“That’s a testament to everybody right across the state going out and getting vaccinated.”

Queensland in the clear

Queensland had no new COVID cases on Monday, amid concerns about potential exposure at opposite ends of the state.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said no cases had been detected from 5879 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Monday.

Deputy chief health officer Peter Aitken said it was a relief that no new cases had emerged in the far north after a case who triggered a lockdown in the Northern Territory was also infectious in Cairns and Mission Beach two weeks ago.

However, concerns remain about potential exposure at Toowoomba Hospital linked to an outbreak in Goondiwindi in southern Queensland.

Darling Downs Health restricted visitors on Sunday afternoon and Ms D’Ath said limits would remain indefinitely.