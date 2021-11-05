Live

Western Australia has dashed hopes of Christmas reunions after Premier Mark McGowan annoucned the state’s long-awaited re-opening plans on Friday.

WA will wait until as late as early-February to reopen its interstate borders in a move Mr McGowan says will save hundreds of lives.

Unveiling the state’s much-anticipated border transition plan, the Premier did not set a specific reopening date but said controls would be eased once the state achieved 90 per cent vaccination for people aged 12 and above.

That threshold, which requires another 250,000 West Australians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, is expected to be reached by late-January or early-February.

A specific reopening date will be locked in once the state achieves 80 per cent vaccination, expected in the first half of December.

“I acknowledge some people will be frustrated. They may not be able to be reunited with family from New South Wales or Victoria over Christmas,” the premier told reporters.

“”But as difficult as it is, it is for the right reasons.”

Once the borders reopen, face masks must be worn in high-risk indoor settings including public transport, hospitals and aged care facilities.

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend large events with crowds of more than 1000 people as well nightclubs and the casino. Entry to remote Indigenous communities will remain restricted and contact registers will still be used.

“Once we set that date, it will be locked in,” Mr McGowan said.

“But if we don’t, on that date, reach the 90 per cent double-dose vaccination, that means there will be further public health social measures put in place.

Entry to WA is currently highly restricted to people from Victoria, the ACT and NSW but other travellers are not required to enter quarantine.

From the transition date, interstate travel will resume but all arrivals will be required to be fully vaccinated and return a negative test.

