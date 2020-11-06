News National Denied: Clive Palmer fails in High Court bid to open WA’s borders
Updated:

Denied: Clive Palmer fails in High Court bid to open WA’s borders

clive palmer sues wa
Clive Palmer has failed in his bid to reopen WA's borders. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Western Australia’s border closure has been upheld by the High Court, striking down billionaire Clive Palmer’s argument the pandemic measure was unconstitutional.

Mr Palmer will have to pay legal costs.

The full bench announced its decision on Friday morning after two full days of hearings earlier this week.

The court will provide reasonings for its decision at a later date.

States and territories have used border closures as part of their coronavirus response this year, and a decision in favour of Mr Palmer could have had broad consequences in the midst of the pandemic.

Mr Palmer launched his legal bid after being refused entry to WA in May.

His legal team argued the border closure, which is due to come down on November 14, was an overreach.

They argued while the border closure was okay to begin with, issues arose when it was not revoked once circumstances improved.

The case went to whether the hard border breaches freedom of interstate movement enshrined in the constitution.

WA argued the border closure was reasonably necessary to reduce the risk of coronavirus entering and spreading through the state, saying there was no more serious reason than the coronavirus pandemic.

Other states and territories backed WA, arguing the border closure did not breach the constitution.

Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox shares ‘darkest moment’ in health journey
How a simple brain training program could help you stay away from alcohol
Power of polls: How the pollsters got the US election so wrong … again
America is fractured, but is it beyond repair? The plan to ‘build back better’
Battle of the sexes: 9000-year-old female hunter debunks modern notions of gender roles
Larry Hackett: Trump will stop at nothing to win but are his lawsuits effective?
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video