A 20-year-old man is in custody following the discovery of a woman’s body at a unit in Sydney’s west.

The man turned himself in at Bankstown police station shortly before 1pm, following a police appeal for information on Monday morning.

Police conducted a welfare check at a unit on Pennant Hills Road at North Parramatta about 4.30pm on Sunday, after a call from concerned relatives.

NSW Police Superintendent Julie Boon says the arriving officers were faced with a “very challenging” scene.

After forcing their way into the unit, police found the woman’s body in the bathroom with hazardous chemicals causing officers to retreat from the scene.

Specialist HAZMAT officers from Fire and Rescue NSW spent several hours at the apartment, where biohazard bags could be seen on Monday afternoon.

“I can confirm there were chemicals found inside the bathroom of the unit (but) I can’t confirm at this stage what the chemicals are,” Supt Boon said on Monday morning.

Nine News reported the man taken into custody is the husband of the deceased woman, who is yet to be formally identified, however NSW Police was not able to confirm.

The woman’s cause of death is yet to be established but a post mortem will be completed either on Monday or Tuesday.

Police have also taken a truck from Greenacre for forensic examination as investigations in to the woman’s death continue.

A cat was also taken from the unit for welfare purposes, NSW Police confirmed.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14