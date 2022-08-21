Queensland police shoot armed man ‘several times’

Live

A man armed with a knife has been shot “several times” after rushing at police on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Police had received calls regarding the man’s mental health, with the man having made threats to harm himself and others.

Officers were called to the home on Bellagio Crescent in Coomera about 3.20pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old man armed with a knife threatened police. They asked him to put it down several times before the man rushed at officers and was shot.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition and will undergo surgery.

Superintendent Brendan Smith said the officers had been in extreme danger and were “as well as to be expected” after the shooting.

“About (3pm) we had a male person confront police and as a result he’s been shot several times,” Supt Smith said.

“He was threatening to self-harm and (made) potential threats to other people. We’ve been to a number of locations today to locate him.

“Out on the footpath he’s been spoken to and been asked by police on several occasions to put the knife down. He’s failed to comply with that and rushed to police.”

Supt Smith said the officers’ bravery should be commended.

The man was at the Coomera home by himself.

Police remain at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

The shooting will be reviewed by the police Ethical Standards Command and the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-AAP