Storms hit southern Queensland bringing hail, spectacular lightning and heavy rain

A pile of hail stacked up at a house at Centenary Heights. Photo: Grace Lawrence
Parts of southern Queensland have been pelted with hailstones and heavy rain overnight in storms that brought 60 millimetres of rainfall in one hour.

A number of severe storms formed west of Brisbane about 7:00pm, hitting Toowoomba, north of Warwick and Allora as they quickly moved towards the coast.

Hail of up to 4 centimetres in diameter was recorded.

Hail stones in a hand at Newtown in the Toowoomba region after storms last night. Photo: Jen Ty Bowes

There is a chance again today of more severe storms in south-east Queensland, after the region was lashed by storms earlier this week.

Storm activity is expected to ease from Thursday when a trough and upper trough are likely to move offshore during the morning.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the state in their wake, with mostly sunny conditions almost statewide.

Hail on the front lawn of a house at Centenary Heights in Toowoomba. Photo: Kym Bailey
Lightning strike during the storm at Preston. Photo: Joel Dobson
Hail on the ground at the Toowoomba Showgrounds. Photo: Louise Bryant

