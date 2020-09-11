News Queensland Six children charged after alleged serious assault of Townsville father and son with baseball bat
A 62-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking to their car at Aitkenvale, when a group of children allegedly attacked them with a baseball bat. Photo: ABC News
Six children have been charged following an alleged assault at a Townsville shopping centre on Sunday.

Police say a 62-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking to their car at Aitkenvale, when a group of children approached them with a baseball bat and began threatening them.

It is alleged that one of the children kicked the door of the father and son’s vehicle, causing a large dent, before assaulting them with a baseball bat.

The 16-year-old fell to the ground and the group allegedly continued to kick and punch him before fleeing the car park.

Police said the boy sustained a number of serious injuries, including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, as well as other head trauma.

Detectives will also allege that a video of the assault was later posted on social media.

Authorities have charged two 14-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy.

Two 16-year-old girls were also arrested.

They were charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company.

Police said the alleged attack happened just after 4:00pm on Sunday.

The two victims were treated for their injuries at the Townsville University Hospital.

-ABC

