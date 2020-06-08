News Queensland Police locate three children taken in Queensland
Updated:

Police locate three children taken in Queensland

queensland police crime scene
Queensland police have located all three children from two separate incidents. Photo: Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

UPDATE 2.30PM MONDAY

Queensland police have located two children after a woman took them and fled to NSW, the ABC reported.

Officers were also hunting for a 17-month-old girl who was taken by a man in separate incident on Sunday. She has been found safe and located with family about 1pm on Monday.

Police said a man, 35, was known to the child went to the home near Logan on Sunday afternoon and left with the girl shortly afterwards.

Queensland police are still searching for the 35-year-old transient man who took her from the Boronia Heights home.

An eight-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl from Harristown in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, have been found.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Michael Pascoe: Dud diplomacy with China will cost plenty and deliver us nothing
On This Day: Why are we celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s birthday in June?
Domestic travel
No temperature check for plane passenger infected with coronavirus
HomeBuilder fails to address estimated 30 per cent fall in apprenticeships
Cash has become taboo during the pandemic.
Cash on its way out as coronavirus accelerates shift to digital payments
Child vulnerable
Number of Australia’s vulnerable children is set to double as COVID-19 takes its toll
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video