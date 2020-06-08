Police locate three children taken in Queensland

UPDATE 2.30PM MONDAY

Queensland police have located two children after a woman took them and fled to NSW, the ABC reported.

Officers were also hunting for a 17-month-old girl who was taken by a man in separate incident on Sunday. She has been found safe and located with family about 1pm on Monday.

Police said a man, 35, was known to the child went to the home near Logan on Sunday afternoon and left with the girl shortly afterwards.

Queensland police are still searching for the 35-year-old transient man who took her from the Boronia Heights home.

An eight-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl from Harristown in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, have been found.

-with AAP