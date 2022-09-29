The government’s own stats on energy prices are sending a clear but almost unnoticed signal that households’ soaring bills are about to get much worse – jumps of up to 40 per cent might not even be the worst of it.

That reflects the mounting cost of government inaction on runaway energy prices, an energy expert says, despite the fact they could be regulated with a simple policy measure like a windfall profits tax.

Companies exporting Australian gas reserves promised to leave enough around for winter on Thursday.

Media reports hailed a breakthrough and referenced high-stakes negotiations.

But the industry made a commitment to avert a shortfall it has maintained was never at risk of happening; the government will hold them to the undertaking via a voluntary code of conduct.

Resources Minister Madeleine King hailed continued supply and vowed to meet gas industry honchos quarterly to discuss the code and its “behavioural expectations of how gas is to be offered to buyers”.

Australian gas, global prices

Tony Wood, the head of energy policy at the Grattan Institute, said the structural causes of uncertainty and price fluctuation in the gas market had not been addressed by government while its use of one statistic could even be entrenching it.

“What’s not being discussed, even though the government is seriously concerned about it, is price,” Mr Wood said.

But the government is having a say. Mr Wood says a figure regularly published by the ACCC on international prices has proven a negative influence on energy bills.

What began as a guide has tied the price of gas produced in Australia to a far away market partly dislocated by war in Ukraine after industry was given instruction only to make sure Australians do not pay for more for domestically-produced gas than international customers.

“When they first published those numbers, the price was between $8 and $10 a gigajoule,” he said.

“Now, within the last year that price is up to $30 and $40.

“That is eye watering; that is now the reference point.

“At that price producers are making huge windfall profits. You’re going to send a lot of companies broke. And thirdly, consumers are going to see huge increases in the gas prices.”

The increases reflected in the ACCC marker have far from unfurled through households, especially those rolling off longterm contracts and now facing the steepest increases.

International prices published by the ACCC are more than twice the average before a recent surge.

For a home using gas for cooking, heating and hot water price increases that might have been as much as $500 per year could increase again by more than $2000 per year, if current wholesale no prices were passed through in full.

It’s a broad guide.

“But that’s the sort of nasty problem that awaits (us),” Mr Wood said.

“That gas price increase is going to flow through the electricity prices as well, [which] could go up by another 30 per cent or 40 per cent come (next) July. That is horrible.”

Three birds, one tax

Mr Wood advocates a policy measure that would resolve the price issue, public outcry about energy companies soaring profits and actually make a dent in the surging cost of living.

“They’ve got to do something,” he said.

“They’ve got to come up with a price mechanism.”

A windfall profits tax set only on gas sales above the long-term price (before the effects of Ukraine and others on the surging dislocated international market) would be, he says, a strong influence on price.

“You would be giving them a fair price,” he said. “This is the price they would be getting if they’d been selling gas and we didn’t have a war in Ukraine.

“If you want to sell gas above that price into the domestic market, they would hit you with a 100 per cent windfall profit tax on every dollar above.”

Labor has promised no new taxation measures during this term of Parliament.

Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz recently advocated the application of such a tax in Australia. Windfall profits levies are being rolled out in Europe.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said: “Labor should put a windfall tax on the gas industry’s obscene profits, then use that money to help households and businesses get off expensive gas.”

In June Industry Minister Ed Husic called for interventions to control the export of Australian gas to be tied to surging prices, to act as a disincentive on gas companies he said were breaching their social licence.

“It is just nuts when you think about the fact we have so much of these resources,” he said.