Anthony Albanese was embraced on Wednesday by the leader of the Solomon Islands before they even sat down for their first meeting.

After years of growing tension between the two nations, that might have seemed like one of the quickest rapprochements in diplomatic history.

But Manasseh Sogavare, now in power for his fourth non-consecutive term, is a complicated figure, famously accused in the past of making diplomatic deals only to act as if they never happened.

“Mercurial,” said one diplomat when asked to sum up Mr Sogavare’s style.

A colleague recalled being left baffled after Mr Sogavare disclosed having recently taken advice from the country’s former ​prime minister, Solomon Mamaloni.

Mr Mamaloni had died more than a decade earlier, something his former deputy did not seem to have forgotten.

At the Pacific Island Forum in Suva on Wednesday, Mr Sogavare told Mr Albanese he needed a hug and held out his arms in greeting.

It seemed to defuse the tension from a meeting laden with expectations after the Solomons’ leader signed a security pact with China.

That deal became a major issue in the recent election campaign, and was framed by Labor as a failure of engagement by the Coalition.

Red lines, strained ties

The deal with Beijing threatens to upend the already-hot security climate in the region and led to the Pentagon warning it would respond in kind if the deal were used to establish a permanent Chinese military base.

Mr Albanese has sought an assurance from his counterpart that a base would never be built.

But Mr Sogavare was previously accused of breaking a promise on China in a now-famous incident.

Then-US vice president Mike Pence called him in 2019, shortly after Mr Sogavare’s election, to ask about a review of the country’s diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, something the PM insisted civil servants were looking at as part of an independent review.

After the phone call, Mr Sogavare sent a letter saying he was “favourably disposed” to America’s request to delay any decision to switch its alliances toward Beijing.

American accounts said he agreed not to make any moves to drop recognition of Taiwan at least until the Prime Minister and vice president could meet in New York later that year.

A few months later, Mr Sogavare announced a new diplomatic alliance with Beijing.

An apparently furious Mr Pence publicly announced the meeting would now be scrapped, and copies of letters from Mr Sogavare wound up in the media.

Peter Kenilorea Jr chairs the Solomon Islands Parliament’s foreign relations committee and said anger about the alleged broken promise was still palpable in Washington when he visited in an attempt to mitigate the fallout.

“They were so disappointed,” the opposition MP recalls of his meetings with Republican representatives such as Senator Marco Rubio.

Complicated history

Mr Sogavare has been in diplomatic stand-offs with Australia before the recent tension with Scott Morrison.

In 2006 the AFP arrested a man for sex crimes who had been tapped by Mr Sogavare to become attorney-general in an overseas operation that remains shrouded in controversy.

He once expelled Australia’s High Commissioner for alleged “meddling” in sovereign matters.

“It’s always baffled me,” says Mr Kenilorea, referring to Mr Sogavare’s anti-Australian sentiments.

“I don’t know the real reason behind it, but the feelings have been there for a while.”

Before the leaders embraced, Mr Albanese had confidently predicted that the relationship was about to improve.

Mr Kenilorea, a critic of Mr Sogavare’s China security deal and a recent proposal to defer the country’s next elections a year, says things could be less certain than that.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he would agree with whatever has been said but then do the opposite,” he said.

Views have been divided on whether relations with the Solomon Islands could possibly improve or if the recent move into China’s security orbit would spoil long-standing ties.

For now, the relationship is at an awkward juncture.

Australia is the country’s biggest donor of development assistance and, officially, its preferred security partner.

That’s despite the security deal with Beijing proceeding against Australian objections and despite Mr Sogavare asking Beijing last week to permanently deploy a police force to the country.

A request for an interview with one of Mr Sogavare’s advisers did not receive a response.