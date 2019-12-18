Scott Morrison’s inexplicable absence from public life amid the ongoing bushfire crisis has many people wondering: Where in the world is our Prime Minister?

There’s been plenty of conjecture over his whereabouts, with Canberra airport sources claiming he was spotted boarding a business class Jetstar flight, ready to say aloha to Hawaii.

The PM’s office is continuing to keep mum on details surrounding his family’s overseas sojourn, and the revival of past comments about Victoria’s police chief has continued to propel the circus along.

And a number of keen-eyed political aficionados noted the timing, only days after the 52nd anniversary of Harold Holt’s mysterious vanishing act.

Considering the farcical nature of the affair, it was only a matter of time before quick-thinking companies came up with a comical response.

Mr Koya, a Sydney-based shirt brand, has taken inspiration from the Prime Minister’s alleged holiday destination, printing a limited edition range of Scott Morrison Hawaiian shirts.

The flamboyant and somewhat-terrifying “Mahalo ScoMo” design features Mr Morrison’s smirking face poking out of dozens of hibiscus flowers.

It could be the perfect last-minute gag gift idea for a Kris Kringle, if your office happens to have a more extravagant spending limit.

While the shirts would set any prospective buyer back $70, there is an upside — 100% of the proceeds will be delivered directly to volunteer firefighting organisations.

After the backlash the Prime Minister faced in being dragged kicking and screaming into providing $11 million for aerial firefighting efforts, perhaps this tongue-in-cheek initiative could inspire him into action.

Or perhaps a premature return from his getaway.

Anyone interested can purchase the shirt here.